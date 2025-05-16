For Immediate Release: May 16, 2025

As part of the Trump Administration’s commitment to transform American health care and rebuild trust in public health, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Commissioner Martin A. Makary, M.D., M.P.H., will lead a roundtable discussion of an independent panel of scientific experts to discuss the safety and necessity of talc as an additive in food, drug, and cosmetic products. This public roundtable, taking place on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 10 a.m. ET, will follow a transparent process grounded in gold standard science, setting precedents for future discussions.

The group, comprised of world-renowned experts in their respective fields, will review the latest scientific evidence, evaluate potential health risks, explore safer alternatives, and individual experts may offer their recommendations for regulatory action. Unlike under the previous administration, members of the media and public are welcome and encouraged to attend and listen to the discussion.

Talc, a naturally occurring mineral used in a variety of consumer products, has come under increased scrutiny due to concerns about potential health effects, especially when contaminated with asbestos or consumed over prolonged periods. The panel will review data related to talc exposure and evaluate its continued use within the context of public health needs and available alternatives.

“Despite the potential carcinogenic harm with topical talc, it continues to be ingested by children and adults through food and some medications. We are bringing together a group of leading independent experts to assess the available evidence around talc and consider whether its continued use is necessary given modern alternatives,” said FDA Commissioner Martin A. Makary, M.D., M.P.H. “This is a critical step toward ensuring that ingredients in products used every day by Americans meet the highest standards for safety.”

The decision to convene this panel follows a growing call from public health leaders for a systematic reevaluation of talc's use in consumer products. In July 2024, the International Agency for Research on Cancer concluded that talc is "probably carcinogenic" with the second highest level of scientific certainty leading to European authorities announcing a ban of talc from cosmetics by 2027. A recent commentary, "Reviewing the Safety of Our Foods and Drugs: An Urgent Need For A Comprehensive Reevaluation by FDA of Talc in the American Food and Drug Supply", collating the works of many of the global talc experts joining the panel, underscored this need specifically.

The expert panel discussion will take place at the FDA’s White Oak Campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. The public and members of the media may attend the roundtable. Registration is required as seating is limited. The session will be livestreamed. Meeting and registration information can be found here: FDA Expert Panel on Talc.

This initiative is part of the FDA’s broader efforts to apply rigorous, evidence-based standards to ingredient safety and modernize regulatory oversight, thoroughly considering evolving science and consumer health. In the coming weeks, the agency will announce additional FDA Expert Panel roundtables on a variety of topics.

