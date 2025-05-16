CBP officers seize more than $618K in cocaine at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge, intercepted more than $618,000 in alleged cocaine concealed within a vehicle.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain strict vigilance, even amid the sweltering heat this week, and seized a significant load of cocaine,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “Seizures like these exemplify CBP’s continued commitment to advancing the agency’s border security mission.”

Packages containing 46.34 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge.

On May 14, CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a 2013 Nissan Rogue making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection, which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine team. Physical inspection led to the discovery of 21 packages of alleged cocaine with a combined weight of 46.34 pounds (21.02 kg) concealed within the vehicle.

The cocaine had an estimated street value of $618,744.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle and turned them over to Texas Department of Public Safety officers who arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

