Marbanc International to Acquire Cars.net Automotive Research Platform









NEW YORK, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Global investment firm Marbanc International has entered into a 30-day exclusive due diligence period to acquire automotive research platform Cars.net.

Cars.net was launched in 2021 and helps consumers obtain the best prices for new vehicles whilst simultaneously introducing qualified buyers to automotive dealerships across the United States.

The proposed acquisition includes the software, database, intellectual property and coveted Cars.net domain name.

Marbanc International plans to expand Cars.net globally via joint venture partners in the automotive industry, with a focus in United States, United Kingdom and Australia. The group has already forged relationships with experienced automotive industry professionals who have expressed interest in formalizing commercial arrangements with Cars.net.

Industry giant Cars.com, the NYSE-listed automotive company, is widely recognized as owning the world’s most valuable domain name (Cars.com) which in 2016 was valued at US$872 million according to regulatory filings. The Cars.com domain name valuation is consistent with the growth in high-value domain names in recent years including CarInsurance.com which last sold for $49.7 million, PrivateJet.com for $30.18 million and Voice.com for $30 million.

Meanwhile, ASX-listed CAR Group Limited, owner of Carsales.com.au and other online portals, currently trades at a market capitalization of A$13 billion demonstrating the value of technology and data-driven automotive platforms.

The transaction is expected to complete in June 2025.

Contact: Gerard Sivaprasad

Email: admin@marbanc.com

Ph: +61 1300 638 060

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50e9ca6b-481a-4e2d-936a-89e97002c7b1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b44bc2a-cc7b-4c11-af6a-70bbe73f0e0c

