Mountain America Credit Union Wins National Recognition for Transforming Workplace Culture

Ragan Communications honors Mountain America with the Amazing Workplace Culture Award for its Team Member Experience Blueprint initiative

SANDY, Utah, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union has been named the recipient of the Amazing Workplace Culture Award by the prestigious Ragan Employee Communications Awards, recognizing the credit union’s exceptional rollout of its Team Member Experience (TMX) Blueprint—a transformative strategy aimed at building a thriving workplace rooted in purpose, trust and holistic well-being.

The award ceremony, held in Chicago on April 9, 2025, celebrated organizations nationwide that are redefining what it means to engage, inspire and support their team members. Mountain America stood out for its comprehensive and intentional approach to fostering a world-class culture, centered around six key drivers: meaningful work, productive environment, trusted leaders, growth and development, workplace culture and holistic well-being.

“Receiving this national recognition affirms that our focus on people and purpose is creating real impact,” said Trent Savage, chief human resources officer at Mountain America. “The TMX Blueprint isn’t just a set of values. It’s a living framework that shapes how we support our team members each day. It ensures that culture is not left to chance but deliberately built.”

The TMX Blueprint was introduced through an engaging, multi-phased internal campaign designed to spark curiosity, reinforce shared purpose and drive accountability. The launch included interactive communications, leadership alignment, and team-based discussions to bring the blueprint to life. Following the launch, a tailored culture survey measured progress and identified opportunities for improvement. The initiative culminated in action planning sessions across all levels of the organization, translating insights into meaningful change.

Ragan’s judges highlighted Mountain America’s ability to not only define its desired team member experience but to act on it, making the abstract idea of “great culture” tangible, trackable and deeply personal for team members.

This honor reflects Mountain America’s enduring commitment to cultivating a workplace where every individual feels empowered to grow, contribute and thrive.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $20 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

