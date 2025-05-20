Business Troubleshooter Scott Gingold to Help Founders and Families Reclaim Growth

Meet Scott

Family Business Expert Scott Gingold Launches Turnaround Initiative | #familybusiness #businessfixer

Some consultants give you a binder. I give you clarity, confidence, and cash flow.” — Scott Gingold, Principal, Gingold Advisors

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known as a “family business therapist” and business troubleshooter, Scott Gingold brings a unique, results-driven approach to business transformation. His direct, no-fluff methods have earned him a reputation as the go-to advisor when businesses are stuck, stressed, or silently struggling behind closed doors.

Scott Gingold, Principal of Gingold Advisors

Noted Business Fixer and “Family Business Therapist” Launches Campaign to Help Struggling Companies Reclaim Revenue and Harmony

After seven successful business exits and more than four decades of real-world leadership, Scott Gingold, Principal of Gingold Advisors, has launched a national campaign to assist business owners in resolving operational chaos, team misalignment, and stalled revenue growth—especially within family-owned and privately held companies.

Gingold is making himself available for interviews, speaking engagements, podcasts, and media commentary on topics including:

- Why most revenue problems are actually people problems

- Fixing leadership misalignment without blowing up the team

- How family business dynamics sabotage performance (and how to fix it)

- What to do when founders or CEOs feel isolated and overwhelmed

- Behind-the-scenes lessons from real client interventions (names withheld)

Based in Orlando and advising businesses nationwide, Gingold works directly with founders, CEOs, and leadership teams across industries. His new media initiative aims to demystify what truly causes stagnation in modern companies—and how to create lasting solutions.

“Business owners don’t need more advice,” Gingold said. “They need someone who’s walked the fire and can guide them through it.”

About Scott Gingold

Scott Gingold is a business advisor, executive coach, and former radio talk show host. As the founder of Gingold Advisors, he helps business owners uncover the hidden causes of stalled growth, resolve conflict, and execute practical strategies that produce measurable results. He has served over 70 nonprofit organizations, founded and exited seven companies, and is a trusted, confidential advisor to executives worldwide.

For interviews, media appearances, or booking inquiries, contact:

scott@gingoldadvisors.com

407.307.3307

www.GingoldAdvisors.com

LinkedIn.com/in/scottgingold

