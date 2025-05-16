More than 530,000 previously unbanked Veterans are now enrolled in direct deposit

Did you know? VA has a program that can help unbanked Veterans get accounts, helping them to prevent fraud and grant easier access to earned benefits.

VA established the Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP) in 2019, and since then it has helped more than 530,000 Veterans and beneficiaries enroll in direct deposit for their VA benefit payments.

Direct deposit allows Veterans and beneficiaries to receive their VA benefit payments on time, every time. Direct deposit is a safer way to bank because paper checks are susceptible to fraud or nonreceipt.

VA launched VBBP, in partnership with the nonprofit Association of Military Banks of America (AMBA), to address the high volume of unbanked benefit recipients relying on paper checks for their benefit payments. Since then, VA and AMBA have recruited 130 banks and credit unions into VBBP, all of which have committed to provide free or low-cost banking for Veterans, beneficiaries, caregivers and survivors. These financial institutions have experience dealing with the unique financial issues facing military and Veteran communities.

“Unbanked Veterans face challenges from a variety of sources. Scams often target military members and Veterans, and recent natural disasters have highlighted the efficiency of delivering benefits electronically,” said Mike Frueh, acting under secretary for Benefits. “It is critical that Veterans and beneficiaries have access to regulated, safe and reliable financial services offered by VBBP-participating banks and credit unions.”

VBBP offers direct deposit and the following services to include financial health resources and tools:

Free financial and credit counseling with a credit or financial counselor to help Veterans and beneficiaries understand how to overcome challenges and regain control over their finances.

VetCents, a financial education program specifically designed for Veterans and their families, helps them gain the knowledge, skills and confidence to reach their financial goals.

Veteran Saves is an initiative that helps Veterans build financial resilience.

Visit VBBP to find out more about the program and other resources it offers.