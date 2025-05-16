Up your health and fitness game with VA health apps

Spring is the time to try new ways of staying active. With VA’s virtual care resources, you have all the tools you need to support your goals—anytime, anywhere, right from your mobile devices.

Here are three VA mobile apps to try that can help you take your health and fitness to the next level.

Daily activity is key to living a healthier life, and the MOVE! Coach app is here to guide you every step of the way. This app provides you with easy access to educational resources, food and activity trackers, and weight management tools.

The app allows you to set realistic goals and monitor your progress. You can partner with a VA MOVE! clinician for coaching and personalized guidance.

Tracking health data helps you stay motivated and on top of your wellness goals. With VA’s Share My Health Data app, you can view data from your devices, such as activity trackers and blood pressure monitors, and share it with your VA care teams.

When you share this information with your VA care team, you help create a more comprehensive picture of your overall health, ensuring that you receive personalized care based on real-time data.

The Live Whole Health app is designed to help you embrace a holistic approach to health. VA’s Whole Health program focuses on treating the whole person, rather than just addressing specific health problems.

With Live Whole Health, you can fill out your personal health inventory, identify what matters most to you and set goals that align with your values. The app also provides access to a variety of resources that support everything from physical fitness to emotional well-being. It’s an excellent tool for those who want to build a well-rounded, sustainable approach to health that goes beyond fitness and weight management.

You can find MOVE! Coach, Share My Health Data and Live Whole Health on the VA App Store. They’re also available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Take time to explore the tools available in each app and tailor them to your personal health goals. Your VA care team can help. They’re available to answer questions, provide guidance and help you incorporate these apps into your wellness routine.

Whether you’re working on weight management, monitoring your fitness or starting on a path to overall wellness, now is the time to try something new. These apps offer essential support to help you live a healthy, active life.

To learn more about telehealth at VA, visit the VA Telehealth Services website.