The 2025 Christie’s International Real Estate Summit Brought Luxury Broker-Owners and Agents Together to Network and Learn From Some of the World’s Top Thought Leaders

Affiliates from more than 30 countries attended the annual event, which focused on business growth and the power of relationships

Chicago and New York, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimizing your business and leveraging relationships were key themes throughout the Christie’s International Real Estate 2025 Summit, held May 4-8 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Christie’s International Real Estate broker-owners and agents from 34 countries attended the event to network with fellow affiliates, learn from Christie’s International Real Estate executives and some of the world’s leading business and creative minds, and celebrate the past year’s successes. This year’s event featured three tracks: one for broker-owners, one for agents and one for members of the Masters Circle, the most exceptional luxury real estate specialists from across the Christie’s International Real Estate network.

Christie’s International Real Estate co-CEOs Mike Golden and Thad Wong opened the conference, sharing a look back at the luxury real estate network’s accomplishments in 2024, including expanding into nearly two dozen new markets and continuing to grow its collaboration with Christie’s world-leading art and luxury business.

Helena Moyas de Forton, managing director, EMEA and APAC for Christie’s International Real Estate, shared additional insights on Christie’s International Real Estate’s global expansion plans for 2025 and beyond. Afterward, Wong and Golden took the stage once again, this time accompanied by Robert Reffkin, CEO of Compass, which closed on its acquisition of Christie’s International Real Estate in January of this year. The three discussed their new partnership and shared strategies around technology, marketing and international referral opportunities, as well as the importance of maintaining a distinction between the Compass and Christie’s International Real Estate brands, the latter being primarily comprised of independent brokerage firms.

Throughout the conference, attendees also heard from a range of notable speakers and panelists. Presenters included Joanne Smith, former Chief People Officer, Delta Airlines; world-renowned portrait photographer and activist Platon; Alejandra Rositto, CEO of Bottega Veneta Americas; Molly Bloom, entrepreneur and author of the memoir, “Molly’s Game;” and Robert Frank, best-selling author and wealth editor at CNBC.

Network broker-owners took part in a private tour of Christie’s New York headquarters and heard from Ben Gore, COO of Christie’s, and Adrian Meyer, Christie’s Global Head of Private Sales and Co-Chairman of Impressionist and Modern Art. Although separately owned, Christie’s International Real Estate maintains a close partnership with Christie’s, enabling clients of both businesses to take advantage of the unique synergies between the worlds of high-end real estate, fine art, and luxury goods.

During the event, two affiliates were presented with the 2025 Christie’s International Real Estate Affiliate of the Year award: Christie’s International Real Estate Dubai and Christie’s International Real Estate Park City, in Park City, Utah. The award recognizes affiliates that have demonstrated an exceptional level of growth and innovation, positively impacted the Christie’s International Real Estate network and faithfully represented the luxury brand’s ideals over the past year.

Additionally, several affiliates and agents were recognized with the Gavel of Greatness, an award given to an outstanding Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate in categories including “Marketing Excellence,” “Exceptional Collaboration,” “Excellence in Network Engagement,” and “Leadership in the Community.”



“Our network continues to thrive because of the incredible brokerages we’re proud to call partners, many of which joined us in New York,” said Golden. “We look forward to continuing to build the Christie’s International Real Estate brand alongside the world’s best real estate professionals, who bring deep local expertise, a passion for innovation, and an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service in the luxury space.”

2025 Christie’s International Real Estate Gavel of Greatness Recipients

Outstanding Brand Ambassador – H2 Christie’s International Real Estate, Hokkaido, Japan

Exceptional Collaboration – RIEDEL, Munich, Germany

Excellence in Network Engagement – The Litchfield Company, coastal South Carolina

Exceptional Engagement – Sherry Fitzgerald, Dublin, Ireland

Marketing Excellence – LandVest, Boston, Mass.

Market Leader – Katrina Barrett, Walt Danley Local Luxury, Phoenix, Ariz.

Masters Circle Trailblazer – Greg Gorman, John R. Wood Properties, Naples, Fla.

Outstanding Connector – Khani Zulu, @properties lone star Christie’s International Real Estate, Austin, Texas

Leadership in the Community – Michael Williamson, Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California

Brand Ambassador – Lorie Leal, American Caribbean Real Estate, Key Largo, Fla.

Digital Pioneer – Joe Simancas, @properties REMI Christie’s International Real Estate, Grosse Pointe, Mich.

