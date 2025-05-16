CloudKeeper Launches 30-Day Challenge to Help Businesses Slash AWS Costs

CloudKeeper's Cloud Fitness Challenge dares AWS users for a 30-day cloud optimization exercise, unlocking hidden savings of up to 10% savings even in 'fully optimized' setups. This gamified experience delivers automated scans, expert insights, a personalized Cloud Fitness Score, and milestone-based rewards.





NEW YORK, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudKeeper , a leading provider of cloud cost optimization solutions, has announced the launch of its 30-Day Cloud Fitness Challenge , which dares organizations to uncover at least 10% more cloud savings than they thought possible, even in environments they believe are already optimized.

This is a challenge to every AWS team confident they've already done enough cost optimization. After analyzing over 2,000 AWS accounts, CloudKeeper found that 97% of teams were still missing critical savings opportunities—some as high as six figures. Even the most meticulous teams were leaving an average of 23% in savings on the table. Through this 30-day, expert-guided journey, CloudKeeper invites AWS users to take the Cloud Fitness Test and prove just how lean, efficient, and cost-smart their cloud can be.

Participating organizations undergo a comprehensive evaluation of their AWS environments, culminating in a tailored action plan designed to optimize resource utilization, minimize unnecessary expenditures, and boost overall performance.

Central to this initiative is CloudKeeper Tuner, an industry-first AWS usage optimization platform recently launched by CloudKeeper. This innovative solution underpins the challenge by delivering automated scans, detailed usage analytics, and actionable recommendations across over 50 AWS services.

“We’ve worked with 400+ businesses in the past 15 years, and a majority of them had almost a quarter of cloud savings untouched. Sometimes, even the best of the teams need a fresh pair of eyes to uncover what’s missing and this challenge is our way of helping them, while keeping it fun and engaging,” said CloudKeeper’s CEO Deepak Mittal. "Think your AWS setup is fully optimized? There’s one way to find out—take up the challenge."

Inspired by intensive fitness programs, the Cloud Fitness Challenge enables daily usage and savings recommendations, dynamic instance management, automated scheduling and expert support, helping teams build everyday cloud discipline.

The Challenge follows a structured three-step journey, beginning with secure AWS account integration using read-only IAM roles to ensure complete data privacy. Participants then receive a personalized Cloud Fitness Score—generated through automated scans that reveal usage patterns, inefficiencies, and untapped savings opportunities.

With these insights, teams apply tailored optimization strategies guided by CloudKeeper’s experts, turning recommendations into measurable cost reductions and performance gains.

CloudKeeper emphasizes that this challenge isn’t about questioning capabilities—but about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in cloud optimization.

The program incentivizes progress through milestone-based rewards, recognizing achievements in resource optimization and savings realization while maintaining a gamified, engaging experience throughout the 30-day journey.

The challenge is open to all organizations operating active AWS environments. CloudKeeper has emphasized that no application data or customer information will be accessed throughout the assessment process, ensuring full data privacy and compliance.



To sign up for the Cloud Fitness Challenge, visit https://www.cloudkeeper.com/cloud-fitness-challenge-2025

About CloudKeeper

CloudKeeper is a comprehensive cloud cost optimization partner that combines the power of group buying and commitments management, expert cloud consulting and support, and an enhanced visibility and usage optimization platform to reduce your cloud costs and help maximize the value from AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

As an AWS Premier Partner, Google Cloud Partner, and Azure Technology Consulting Partner, CloudKeeper has helped 400+ global companies save an average of 20 percent on their cloud bills, modernize their cloud set-up, and maximize value—all while maintaining flexibility and avoiding any long-term commitments or costs.

Contact Information

Naman Jain

Chief Growth & Marketing Officer

CloudKeeper

naman.jain@cloudkeeper.com

https://www.cloudkeeper.com/

+1 213-457-3893

New York, USA

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c53643a-e913-47be-ab7e-4c83d3c44b53

