Totaligent, Inc. Expands Leadership and Engineering Teams to Accelerate AI-Powered Marketing Innovation

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Totaligent, Inc. (OTCPK: TGNT), a leader in digital marketing, today announced the strategic expansion of its leadership and engineering teams with the addition of three accomplished professionals. These hires strengthen Totaligent’s capacity to scale its next-generation marketing platform, combining artificial intelligence, blockchain innovation, and full-stack software development to redefine person-based marketing.

Nicolas Caridi has joined Totaligent as President, bringing a robust entrepreneurial background and deep experience in scaling early-stage ventures. Known for driving growth in highly competitive markets, Caridi most recently led an AI-focused healthcare startup to over $1 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) within a year. He is also the founder of a venture at the intersection of Web3, gaming, and social networking. With leadership experience across sectors such as payments, CPG, telecommunications, and gaming, Caridi adds strategic depth, data-driven execution, and cross-industry vision to Totaligent’s executive team.

Matthew Tristan has been appointed Director of Engineering, reinforcing Totaligent’s innovation in AI and blockchain. A blockchain engineer and software architect with expertise in decentralized finance, Tristan played a pivotal role in launching USDM on the Cardano blockchain, currently managing $11 million in assets. His technical mastery spans smart contracts, DeFi systems, and machine learning, supported by his graduate studies at Georgia Tech’s Online Master’s in Computer Science program. His background uniquely positions him to lead the technical evolution of Totaligent’s core systems.

Ullas Mahalingappa joins as Front-End Software Developer, bringing nearly a decade of experience delivering user-centric solutions across finance, healthcare, and cloud services. Specializing in responsive and secure web interfaces, Mahalingappa is proficient in modern development frameworks such as React, Vue.js, and TypeScript, and brings additional expertise in cloud platforms and container orchestration. He is now advancing his skills in blockchain to help bridge complex technologies with everyday user needs.

“The addition of Nicolas, Matthew, and Ullas marks an exciting milestone for Totaligent as we continue to push to build an advanced AI-powered digital marketing platform,” said Ted DeFeudis, CEO of Totaligent. “Their diverse expertise enhances our capacity to execute at scale, innovate rapidly, and deliver impactful solutions to the market.”

Totaligent’s platform uses real-time insights and big data analytics to help marketers reach verified consumers while eliminating fraud and optimizing campaign ROI. With the team expansion, the company is poised to further accelerate innovations in predictive analytics, audience segmentation, and AI-driven content optimization.

For more information on Totaligent’s growing team and groundbreaking marketing platform, visit www.totaligent.com .

About Totaligent, Inc.

Totaligent, Inc. is a cutting-edge AI-powered digital marketing platform that revolutionizes audience targeting, engagement, and conversion. By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and real-time consumer insights, Totaligent empowers businesses to execute highly precise, fraud-free marketing campaigns. Its platform seamlessly integrates Email, SMS, Social Media, Data Appending, and Programmatic Advertising (PPC) into a single, automated ecosystem. With industry-leading cybersecurity measures and an AI-driven Data Management System, Totaligent provides a smarter, more efficient way to connect with real consumers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as well as Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements, including expectations for future revenues, earnings, and company direction, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially. These include market conditions, technology adoption, competitive dynamics, and availability of financing.

Totaligent, Inc.

Investor Relations Dept.

ir@totaligent.com

https://www.totaligent.com/investors/

Ben Hansel

(720) 288-8495





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.