Titania Expands Leadership to Tackle Global Surge in Cyber Threats

Strategic hires in Product and Global Sales strengthen execution of CEO’s vision for bold innovation in enterprise network readiness and resilience automation

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Against a backdrop of rising geopolitical cyber threats, AI-driven malware and ransomware attacks, and growing operational pressures on enterprise infrastructure, Titania , a leader in proactive enterprise network security, today announced the appointments of Ian Robinson as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Tom Platt as Sales Director. These executive hires follow the appointment of CEO Victoria Dimmick in November 2024 and mark a critical next step in the company’s accelerated transformation as it brings its next-gen network exposure management solution to new markets.The announcement comes as Titania executes a focused strategy to pair operational discipline with bold technical innovation to equip organizations, wherever they are on their journey to network readiness and resilience, with the risk-based vulnerability management and real-time exposure management they need. Recent organizational changes have enabled greater investment in strategic talent and technology, ensuring the company is positioned to lead in today’s dynamic threat environment.“Cybersecurity is no longer a technology discussion — it’s a business resilience mandate,” said Victoria Dimmick, CEO of Titania. “As we scale for growth, these hires bring the leadership we need to deepen our product innovation to keep delivering against this mandate, drive ecosystem collaboration, and expand our global reach through strategic partnerships.”Having been instrumental in defining the overall architectural vision for Titania's technology solutions when in post as Chief Architect, Ian Robinson has now joined Titania’s leadership team. In his new role as Chief Product Officer (CPO), he is already leading the evolution of Titania's network exposure management solution roadmap - and the part it plays in network readiness, recoverability, and resilience — by championing “better together” solutions and closer integrations with complementary security and infrastructure vendors.“We see enormous value in building joint solutions with technology partners that address real-world enterprise challenges,” added Ian Robinson. “Our product strategy will continue to become more collaborative and aligned with how customers deploy and scale their defenses, ensuring they get greater value and return on their existing security investments.”Tom Platt, formerly of high-growth companies Netacea and Forter, brings a strong track record of growth acceleration, which he attributes to his focus on building high-performing teams and cultivating strong, trust-based relationships with major enterprise customers. In the new Sales Director role with Titania, he will lead go-to-market efforts for Titania’s solutions across North America, EMEA, and Europe, working closely with customers in high-risk critical infrastructure sectors - including defense, government, finance, healthcare, and energy and utilities:“Some of the world’s most secure networks rely on Titania software to detect and mitigate security gaps that would otherwise leave the organization vulnerable to exploitation,” comments Tom Platt. “Increasingly, these organizations are looking to scale their vulnerability management programs and add real-time exposure monitoring to defend against active threats in their industry – so I’m working closely with customers to ensure we’re delivering the right size solutions to help them achieve their security goals, wherever they are on the journey to network readiness and resilience.”Victoria Dimmick concludes: “These appointments are more than personnel changes — they reflect our commitment to execution. As the threat landscape evolves, we’re building a leadership team equipped to deliver the flexible, scalable, future-focussed network security solutions needed to drive measurable value for our partners and customers.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.