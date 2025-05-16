Octave Acquires West Allis Towne Centre - Fist Acquisition in Wisconsin

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Octave Holdings and Investments, LLC is pleased to announce the acquisition of West Allis Towne Centre in West Allis, Wisconsin. Then is the first acquisition for Octave’s recently launched Octave Realty Fund X, LLC.West Allis Towne Centre, a 325,309 square foot power center, is anchored by Pan Asia, a growing Asian-grocery concept. The center is approximately 95% occupied and features a mix of national category leaders including Hobby Lobby, Burlington, Planet Fitness, Ross Dress for Less, and Five Below.The center is located near heavily trafficked I-94 with over 150,000 vehicles per day and has excellent accessibility to downtown Milwaukee and the dense in-fill West Allis neighborhoods housing over 73,000 resident in a two mile radius and average household income in excess of $85,000.West Allis Towne Center is adjacent to Allis Yards, a $73 million mixed used development slated to be completed in 2026 with 246 apartments. It’s also located within 4 miles of the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center, the Wisconsin State Fair Grounds and the Milwaukee Mile Speedway, the Miller Brewery Corporate Campus and American Family Field (home of MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers). .“West Allis is a value-add grocery-anchored community center in a very dense location that has leasing upside from the recently vacated Party City,” said Scott Henard, Octave’s Executive Vice President and Head of Acquisitions. “This is a great property to launch our tenth fund, and we look forward to adding more centers just like it!”Zia Rahman, Octave’s Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, commented “We are thrilled to add another solid grocery anchored center to our portfolio, and to complete our first acquisition in Wisconsin, we continue to look for opportunities to acquire high-quality grocery-anchored or shadow-anchored centers meeting our disciplined investment criteria.”Waterside Marketplace will be professionally leased and managed by Pinnacle Leasing and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Octave.About OctaveOctave Holdings and Investments, LLC is a privately held real estate investment company that owns, operates, and manages, a portfolio of over 50 commercial real estate assets in fourteen states valued at approximately $780 million.Octave’s mission is to empower individuals and institutions to achieve financial freedom through strategic investments in tangible commercial real estate assets. We are dedicated to creating sustainable passive income streams while fostering transparency and trust. Our innovative platform is designed to provide clear insights and seamless management of your investments, ensuring that our clients can confidently navigate their financial journeys with us. Together, we build wealth, nurture community, and unlock the full potential of real estate investment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.