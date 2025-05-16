HIKMICRO Introduces HABROK 4K Multi-Spectrum Binoculars for Unmatched Twilight and Nighttime Clarity

HIKMICRO announces the HABROK 4K Multi-Spectrum Binoculars, combining 4K UHD digital imaging, thermal detection, and night vision in a compact device. Designed for hunters and wildlife observers, it delivers clear, stable viewing and advanced features for reliable performance from daylight through complete darkness.

HANGZHOU, China, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The launch of the HABROK 4K Multi-Spectrum Binoculars marks a new era for hunters, wildlife observers, and outdoor professionals seeking clarity and performance from daylight into the most challenging twilight and nighttime conditions. HIKMICRO, a global leader in thermal imaging and digital optics, has developed this all-in-one device to address the limitations of traditional optics, providing users with reliable tracking, identification, and observation capabilities even when light levels drop.

The HABROK 4K Multi-Spectrum Binoculars combine a 4K ultra high-definition (UHD) digital camera and a high-sensitivity thermal detector in a compact, award-winning design. The device’s 3840 × 2160 4K UHD CMOS sensor, paired with a 60mm lens and 5.5x to 22x digital zoom, delivers exceptional color fidelity and detail during daylight hours. As dusk approaches, users can transition seamlessly to thermal and night vision modes, capturing vivid details and heat signatures that traditional binoculars cannot reveal. The integrated thermal module detects heat signatures up to 1,200 meters away, with NETD sensitivity of less than 35 mK. This capability allows for rapid scanning and precise identification of wildlife in complete darkness.

Precision and Stability in Every Condition

“The HABROK 4K offers hunters and wildlife observers a dependable viewing experience, even in the most demanding environments,” said a spokesperson for HIKMICRO. The binoculars feature a built-in 1,000-meter laser rangefinder and a detachable infrared illuminator, supporting accurate distance measurement and superior clarity in black-and-white night mode. HIKMICRO’s Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) technology counters hand tremors and movement, providing a steady view at high magnification. This feature allows users to maintain uninterrupted focus on distant targets, regardless of field conditions.

The device’s ergonomic design and lightweight build, just 795 grams, make it suitable for extended use in the field. The magnesium housing, rated IP67 for water and dust resistance, withstands harsh weather and rough handling. Users can store photos and videos on 64GB of internal memory or share their highlights via the SIGHT APP, further enhancing the binoculars’ versatility.

Meeting the Needs of Today’s Hunters and Wildlife Observers

Recent market research highlights a growing demand for optics that perform reliably in low-light and variable weather conditions. Hunting regulations and wildlife observation practices now emphasize ethical and precise identification, which the HABROK 4K addresses through its ability to deliver vivid, accurate images in all lighting scenarios. The device’s long battery life, over eight hours of continuous operation, supports users during long excursions, while its intuitive interface simplifies operation for both experienced and novice users.

HIKMICRO has launched the “Bag the Deal, Share the Care” initiative to support wildlife conservation and engage its community. Purchasers of the HABROK 4K HE25L/LN 5.5-22x60 between April 22 and June 30, 2025, can register on the official HIKMICRO website to receive a complimentary gift—subject to availability and local campaign specifics.

Important Note: The promotional gift (e.g., binocular harness, trail camera, or other accessories) varies by region. In some countries, the free item is not a harness but may be a trail camera or another product. Additionally, not all countries participate in this promotion. Customers are advised to refer to the official HIKMICRO website for region-specific Terms & Conditions.

For each valid registration, HIKMICRO will donate €1 to the International Council for Game and Wildlife Conservation (CIC), reinforcing the brand’s commitment to ethical hunting and global wildlife preservation. The promotion is currently supported in the following regions: DACH (Germany & Austria), PL (Poland), North Europe (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland), HU (Hungary), AU & NZ (Australia & New Zealand), Baltic Sea (only Latvia, Lithuania), and BNL (Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg). Availability is limited, and quotas are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis in each region.

A Comprehensive Solution for All Lighting Conditions

The HABROK 4K stands out as a comprehensive solution for those who require dependable performance from daylight through the deepest twilight. The binoculars’ ability to transition between full-color, thermal, and night vision modes allows users to adapt quickly to changing conditions in the field. The built-in video and photo recording functions, along with the SIGHT APP, enable users to document and share their experiences easily.

The device’s advanced features, such as the 250-meter identification range, 1,000-meter laser rangefinder, and detachable IR illuminator, provide users with the tools they need for accurate and ethical hunting and observation. The HABROK 4K’s robust construction and user-friendly design make it a reliable choice for outdoor professionals and enthusiasts alike.

About HIKMICRO

HIKMICRO operates as a globally recognized provider of thermal imaging and digital optics, serving professionals and enthusiasts in hunting, wildlife observation, and search and rescue. The company’s research-driven product development has earned it accolades, including the iF and Red Dot Awards in 2024. Its portfolio features advanced imaging technology, durable design, and a focus on user-centric solutions.

