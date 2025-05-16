Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BITF) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $50,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BITF) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Bitfarms securities between March 21, 2023 and December 9, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On May 9, 2025, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its current and former officers, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Bitfarms maintained deficient internal controls over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Company incorrectly categorized proceeds derived from the sale of digital assets as a cash flow from operating activities rather than as a cash flow from investing activities; (iii) in addition, the Company overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting related to its classification of the 2021 Warrants; (iv) the foregoing errors caused Bitfarms to misstate various items in several of the Company’s previously issued financial statements; (v) as a result, these financial statements were inaccurate and would likely need to be restated; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

When investors learned the truth, Bitfarms’ common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $50,000 in Bitfarms’ securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before July 8, 2025.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

