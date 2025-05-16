Huma Announces Partnership with Eckuity Capital to Accelerate M&A and Acquires Aluna

New York, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huma Therapeutics (“Huma”), the global healthcare AI leader accelerating digital transformation across care and research, today announced two major milestones:

A global partnership agreement with Eckuity Capital to develop next-generation technology infrastructure—built on strong regulatory foundations—for the acquisition and launch of digital solutions in healthcare and research; and The acquisition of Aluna (also known as Knox Medical Diagnostics, Inc.), a leading U.S.-based company specializing in intelligent remote monitoring and management of respiratory diseases.





Huma x Aluna: (Front row, L to R) Charvi Shetty CEO of Aluna with Dan Vahdat CEO of Huma.

Accelerating Growth Through M&A

To fuel its continued expansion, Huma is announcing partnership and investment with Eckuity Capital. This strategic collaboration with a leading healthcare growth equity firm will help provide the resources necessary to advance Huma’s aggressive M&A strategy, with the goal of acquiring complementary companies to build a comprehensive digital ecosystem supporting health systems, pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and patients worldwide.

Youssef Sebban, Managing Partner at Eckuity Capital, said: “We help Huma acquire companies that, on their own, may not fully realize their potential—but when integrated into Huma’s cloud platform, become highly complementary and transformative. This synergy not only amplifies their impact on the healthcare ecosystem but also drives outsized value creation for investors and shareholders.”

Dan Vahdat, Founder and CEO of Huma, said: “Today’s announcements mark a new chapter for Huma as we strive to build the most impactful healthcare company in the world. By integrating Aluna’s leading respiratory monitoring solutions into our platform and working to secure growth capital for further acquisitions, we are creating a complete ecosystem to deliver even greater value to health systems, life sciences, and—most importantly—patients around the world.”

Huma’s award-winning, disease-agnostic cloud platform has earned major regulatory certifications, including FDA 510(k) Class II and EU MDR Class IIb status. It supports over 4,500 hospitals and clinics and engages more than 50 million individuals across 70+ countries. Huma plays a pivotal role in national healthcare initiatives across the U.S., U.K., Germany, Greece, and Saudi Arabia, partnering with leading health systems, pharmaceutical companies, and CROs to redefine healthcare delivery.

Strengthening Respiratory Health Capabilities

With the acquisition of Aluna, Huma significantly expands its reach in respiratory health, adding over 150 U.S.-based health systems and clinic networks to its growing global footprint. Based in San Francisco, Aluna is a market leader in respiratory patient monitoring and medical device manufacturing, including its proprietary spirometers.

As part of the integration, Aluna’s solutions will be relaunched on the Huma Cloud Platform, further enhancing their capabilities. The Huma Cloud Platform enables seamless, code-free configuration and AI/ML integration across a wide range of disease areas. The upgrade will also elevate Aluna’s product classification to FDA Class II, unlocking greater clinical value for both patients and providers. All existing Aluna customers will gain access to Huma’s comprehensive portfolio of disease management programs—spanning asthma, COPD, sleep apnea, and related conditions—serving approximately 500,000 contracted lives across these areas.

This strategic move positions Huma to better serve the more than 25 million asthma patients and 15 million COPD patients in the United States alone, while reinforcing its leadership in chronic respiratory care on a global scale.

Charvi Shetty, CEO of Aluna, remarked: “Joining forces with Huma offers a remarkable opportunity to amplify our impact and extend the reach of our AI-driven respiratory management platform to a wider patient base worldwide. We are excited about the prospect of integrating our technology into the Huma Cloud Platform, creating a truly holistic digital health solution that empowers both patients and healthcare professionals in the effective management of respiratory conditions.”

Vishal Jain, Managing Partner at Eckuity Capital, said: “We believe Dan and Huma’s leadership team brings the much-needed bold vision to develop one of the most meaningful healthcare companies of the 21st century. The AI-led transformation of care that we will witness over the next two decades needs a reliable, real-time, and responsive infrastructure that very few companies can offer globally, and Huma is one of the most capable companies that can deliver on this promise.”

Goodwin Proctor was exclusive legal advisor to Huma Therapeutics Limited on the Aluna transaction. Peak Technology Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Aluna on the transaction.

Ends

Media images are here.

About Huma

Huma is a healthcare AI company that owns and operates leading digital health applications. Its portfolio powers health systems, pharmaceutical companies, and CROs across more than 70 countries, transforming healthcare delivery at scale. Huma’s disease-agnostic cloud platform is designed for rapid, no-code configuration and AI/ML integration, and has been recognized with FDA 510(k) Class II, EU/MDR Class IIb, and other major regulatory certifications. These capabilities enable the company to quickly launch new use cases and optimize acquired assets. Learn more at huma.com.

About Eckuity Capital

Eckuity Capital is a global healthcare investment firm that supports high-growth companies at the inflection point in their growth cycle. The firm invests across Medtech, HealthTech, and Biotech Services to make a meaningful difference to patients, providers, and payors. With offices in New York and London, the firm focuses on solutions that bring positive changes to productivity, efficacy, distribution, and efficiency across the healthcare ecosystem.

About Aluna

Aluna provides an AI-powered remote patient monitoring solution, integrating a portable, FDA-cleared spirometer, an intuitive mobile application, and a clinician portal. This integrated system enables live, real-world tracking of lung function and respiratory health. Developed by UC Berkeley Engineering graduates with firsthand experience of respiratory conditions, Aluna prioritizes user-friendliness and engagement, incorporating interactive features and rewards to encourage consistent use and adherence. Aluna’s provider dashboard allows doctors to remotely access patient data, enhancing telemedicine capabilities and offering valuable health insights. The collection of real-time data in everyday settings allows for the assessment of respiratory medication and therapy effectiveness for individuals affected by asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, and other respiratory conditions.

For further information please contact the Huma press office: Bilal Mahmood on b.mahmood@stockwoodstrategy.com or +44 (0) 771 400 7257.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.