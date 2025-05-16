James Malinchak Interviews Gary Hibbs, Founder of Unleashed to Lead on Breaking Free from Fear

James Malinchak Interviews Gary Hibbs James Malinchak Interviews Gary Hibbs James Malinchak Interviews Gary Hibbs James Malinchak Interviews Gary Hibbs James Malinchak Interviews Gary Hibbs

James Malinchak Interviews Gary Hibbs, Founder of Unleashed to Lead, LLC, on Breaking Free from Fear and Leading with Authenticity

It’s never too late to lead yourself well and become the you God created you to be!” — Gary Hibbs

BELTSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International speaker and ABC’s Secret Millionaire star James Malinchak recently interviewed Gary Hibbs, CEO and Founder of Unleashed to Lead, LLC, for a deeply insightful and transformational conversation about how leaders can break free from hidden fear, self-imposed limitations, and image-driven leadership—and step into a life and legacy of authenticity, freedom, and influence.With more than 35 years of high-level leadership experience in the senior living field and dual graduate degrees (J.D. and M.S.W.), Gary Hibbs is no stranger to the weight and responsibility of leading organizations. But it was through his own personal crash—brought on by the pressure to perfect an image rather than cultivate true inner integrity—that Gary found his greatest mission: helping leaders lead themselves well so they can lead others well.“Gary Hibbs doesn’t just teach leadership—he lives it from the inside out,” said James Malinchak. “His journey is powerful, and his message is life-changing. Every executive, entrepreneur, or aspiring leader needs to hear this.”In the interview, Gary unpacks how fear, bad habits, misplaced values, and the pursuit of outward reputation often drive high-level professionals into quiet desperation. Referencing the famous Thoreau quote—“The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation”—Hibbs explains that many leaders are silently struggling under the weight of performance-based living. His mission is to help these leaders get unleashed—to experience the freedom that comes from developing character, clarity, and courage from the inside out.As a certified John Maxwell Leadership Team Coach, Speaker, and Trainer, Gary brings a values-based, transformational approach to coaching, speaking, and consulting. He also utilizes the Maxwell DISC Method to help teams and individuals identify communication styles, build stronger relationships, and lead with emotional intelligence.In this powerful and heartfelt interview, Gary shares:How perfectionism and people-pleasing sabotage leadership from withinWhat it really means to lead with freedom, authenticity, and purposeHow to build character instead of chasing imagePractical tools to help leaders step out of hiding and into healthy, impactful leadershipThis interview is a must-watch for executives, faith-based leaders, business professionals, and team builders who are ready to lead with greater purpose, emotional wholeness, and inner strength.To learn more about Gary Hibbs and his leadership coaching, training programs, and speaking engagements, visit: www.unleashedtolead.com About James MalinchakJames Malinchak is one of the most in-demand business and motivational speakers in the world. He has delivered more than 3,000 keynote presentations globally, appeared in over 15,000 media outlets, and starred in ABC’s Secret Millionaire, viewed by more than 50 million people. James is the author of 30+ books and a trusted advisor to entrepreneurs, executives, and organizations seeking to increase their income, influence, and impact. Learn more at: www.BigMoneySpeaker.com

