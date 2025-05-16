Home Affairs extends operating hours due to uptake of Smart ID Cards by naturalised citizens and permanent residents

The Department of Home Affairs will extend its operating period by five hours on Saturdays in May 2025 at front offices to assist naturalised citizens and permanent residents to apply for Smart ID Cards.

All offices offering Smart ID Cards will operate for extended office hours on the following weekends and times:

Saturday 17 May 2025: 08:00 - 13:00

Saturday 24 May 2025: 08:00 - 13:00

Saturday 31 May 2025: 08:00 - 13:00

Extended hours over the specified weekends will allow for processing of Smart ID Card applications from naturalised citizens and permanent residents from listed countries, in possession of green barcoded ID books.

Naturalised citizens and permanent residents from listed countries are encouraged to make use of this opportunity. This will take us closer to fully adopting the more secure Smart ID Card and doing away with the green bar-coded ID book.

Click here for listed countries: https://bit.ly/smartidcards-naturalised-and-pr

