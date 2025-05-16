Minister Dean Macpherson hands over properties for GBV shelters & host infrastructure imbizo, 19 May

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Monday, 19 May 2025, in Mbombela, hand over Department of Public Works and Infrastructure properties to the Mpumalanga Department of Social Development to be used as gender-based violence (GBV) shelters. He will also host an Infrastructure Imbizo in the afternoon.

The Minister will be joined by the Premier of Mpumalanga, Mandla Ndlovu, the Mpumalanga MEC for Public Works, Roads and Transport, Thulasizwe Thomo, and the MEC for Social Development, Brenda Moeketsi.

This handover of properties for use as shelters aligns with the Minister’s commitment to ensure that state-owned properties are utilised for the public good—particularly by providing shelter to the most vulnerable members of society.

Meanwhile, the Infrastructure Imbizo will give community members an opportunity to raise their concerns regarding infrastructure issues, while allowing officials to present their infrastructure plans for the area.

Shelter Handover

Date: Monday, 19 May 2025

Time: 11:00

Address: Mbombela Local Municipality Council Chamber, Civic Centre, 1 Nel Street, Mbombela

Venue: Google Maps Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/sZw3Eq1kRktoEgrR6

Infrastructure Imbizo

Date: Monday, 19 May 2025

Time: 13:00

Address: Nelsville Community Hall, 1 Greaver St, Nelsville, Mbombela

Venue: Google Maps Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/ZNLLKDj1Cw3FVSk4A

Enquiries

James de Villiers Lesego Moretlwe

Spokesperson to the Minister DPWI Media Liaison

E-mail: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za Lesego.moretlwe@dpw.gov.za

Cell: 082 766 0276 or 082 957 3677

