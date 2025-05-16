Minister Dean Macpherson hands over properties for GBV shelters & host infrastructure imbizo, 19 May
The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Monday, 19 May 2025, in Mbombela, hand over Department of Public Works and Infrastructure properties to the Mpumalanga Department of Social Development to be used as gender-based violence (GBV) shelters. He will also host an Infrastructure Imbizo in the afternoon.
The Minister will be joined by the Premier of Mpumalanga, Mandla Ndlovu, the Mpumalanga MEC for Public Works, Roads and Transport, Thulasizwe Thomo, and the MEC for Social Development, Brenda Moeketsi.
This handover of properties for use as shelters aligns with the Minister’s commitment to ensure that state-owned properties are utilised for the public good—particularly by providing shelter to the most vulnerable members of society.
Meanwhile, the Infrastructure Imbizo will give community members an opportunity to raise their concerns regarding infrastructure issues, while allowing officials to present their infrastructure plans for the area.
Shelter Handover
Date: Monday, 19 May 2025
Time: 11:00
Address: Mbombela Local Municipality Council Chamber, Civic Centre, 1 Nel Street, Mbombela
Venue: Google Maps Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/sZw3Eq1kRktoEgrR6
Infrastructure Imbizo
Date: Monday, 19 May 2025
Time: 13:00
Address: Nelsville Community Hall, 1 Greaver St, Nelsville, Mbombela
Venue: Google Maps Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/ZNLLKDj1Cw3FVSk4A
Enquiries
James de Villiers Lesego Moretlwe
Spokesperson to the Minister DPWI Media Liaison
E-mail: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za Lesego.moretlwe@dpw.gov.za
Cell: 082 766 0276 or 082 957 3677
