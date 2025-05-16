SASSA cautions its beneficiaries to be careful of fake news on grants

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is concerned about the mushrooming and the rapid spread of fake news and disinformation targeting the Agency and its services almost daily.

SASSA deals and has to correct disinformation created by some faceless people whose intentions are to mislead, cause panic and create false hope amongst SASSA beneficiaries and the public at large.

SASSA can make it categorically clear that there has been no announcement made for double grant payment in June. These reports are untrue and should be rejected with the contempt they deserve.

“We appeal to our beneficiaries not to expect any double payment in June as stated in various fake news reports, particularly on social media platforms. In line with the Ministry of Finance’s Policy Statement in March, grant increases were announced and came into effect in April, and there will be another increase again in October. Any other increase not announced by credible and relevant authorities should be treated as lies”, stressed Paseka Letsatsi, the SASSA National Spokesperson.

Furthermore, reports have been spreading like wildfire that SASSA has announced “New Rules Could Affect Your Pension” from 10 June. The report has even gone further and announced various dates for different provinces. This is not an official announcement from SASSA.

On 30 April 2025, SASSA announced verification process only for targeted grant beneficiaries in the May 2025 payment run to encourage them to update their information at SASSA offices. The targeted beneficiaries were those who use alternative forms of identification other than the standard 13-digit South African Identity number to receive their social grants. The other beneficiaries that are targeted include those identified through the bulk means test process, to check if have some income that flows into other bank accounts that they did not disclose to SASSA.

“We appeal to our beneficiaries to only rely on credible sources of information on our official social media pages. Before anyone can share any information pertaining to social grants, they must first verify its authenticity to avoid disseminating false information that may cause anxiety and stress to our beneficiaries”, says Paseka Letsatsi.

Our social media pages are as follows:

• Facebook (SASSA News),

• X (@OfficialSASSA),

• TikTok (@officialsassanews)

•WhatsApp (SASSA_Official)

• YouTube (South African Social Security Agency)

•Instagram (sassa10_za)

Social grants are the livelihood of more than 19 million SASSA beneficiaries, when people create and disseminate false information, it creates untold panic and stress to the millions of our vulnerable beneficiaries.

Therefore, we appeal to all South Africans to stop these acts and our beneficiaries to be vigilant and cautious at the information they consume. If you are in doubt please call our toll free number, 0800 60 10 11, email GrantEnquiries@sassa.gov.za or engage us on our social media pages.

For more information, contact SASSA Spokesperson Ms. Tebogo Tshipi on 083 277 2141.

