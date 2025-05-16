As Seen on The TODAY Show: Dr. Alan J. Bauman Spotlights the Power—and Pitfalls—of Laser Therapy for Hair Loss

Nationally Recognized Hair Restoration Surgeon Warns Against Cheap Laser Cap Knock-Offs, Highlights Physician-Grade TURBO LaserCap for Hair Growth Co-Developed with MIT Optical Physicist, Harvard Researcher and LaserCap Inventor

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a nationally televised segment on NBC’s TODAY, world-renowned hair transplant surgeon Dr. Alan J. Bauman discussed the rising popularity of low-level laser therapy (LLLT) for hair regrowth—while sounding the alarm about the significant differences between physician-grade laser devices and inexpensive consumer knock-offs.





With over 35,000 patients treated and more than 13,000 hair transplant procedures performed, Dr. Bauman is a board-certified hair restoration physician widely regarded as one of the world’s top experts in the field. During the interview, he highlighted the Bauman TURBO LaserCap, a cutting-edge, FDA-cleared device for at-home hair regrowth that he co-developed with a Harvard photomedicine researcher and the original inventor of the LaserCap.

“Not all laser caps are created equal,” Dr. Bauman emphasized. “Many of the cheaper caps online use LEDs or low-powered lasers and simply don’t deliver the results patients are expecting. The TURBO LaserCap is engineered for performance, coverage, comfort, and speed—it’s what I personally prescribe to patients who want effective, at-home hair regrowth.”





What Makes the TURBO LaserCap Different?

>300 high-quality laser diodes



Fastest treatment time at just 5 minutes a day



Expanded coverage to 25% more area of the scalp than other at-home devices



Packs completely flat and easy to travel with



Longer battery life



Adjustable and customizable



Lifetime warranty



Designed and developed by a team of physicians, researchers and engineers.

More Than a Device—A Physician-Guided Protocol

At Bauman Medical, laser therapy is never a one-size-fits-all approach. The TURBO LaserCap is prescribed after a comprehensive evaluation using advanced diagnostic tools such as HairMetrix AI imaging, HairCheck measurements, and oftentimes TrichoTest genetic testing. It is often combined with other effective treatments like topical and oral prescriptions, nutraceuticals, and in-office procedures like PRP/Platelet-Rich Plasma, PDOgro™, or TED/TransEpidermal Delivery and Exosomes to maximize results. The TURBO LaserCap is also often utilized after hair transplantation to accelerate healing because of its ability to improve blood circulation and reduce inflammation.

TODAY Show Special Offer

To help educate and empower more hair loss sufferers, Bauman Medical is offering a promotion on the TURBO LaserCap that includes a comprehensive New Patient Evaluation and Consultation with Dr. Bauman upon purchase ($500 value). Consultations can be done in-office or virtually from your home or phone. Learn more about the Bauman TURBO LaserCap and purchase directly at:

https://hai.rs/BaumanTurboLaserCap

About Dr. Alan J. Bauman

Dr. Alan J. Bauman, MD, ABHRS, IAHRS, FISHRS, is a full-time, board-certified hair restoration physician and founder of Bauman Medical in Boca Raton, Florida. Consistently recognized as one of the world’s top hair transplant surgeons, Dr. Bauman has treated more than 35,000 patients and performed over 13,000 hair transplant procedures. A pioneer in the field of hair restoration, he is committed to advancing evidence-based, results-driven treatments for hair loss.

Media Contact:

Bauman Medical

pr@baumanmedical.com

561-394-0024

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d6305e1-c2bc-4d04-af3f-8d2b7beb6407

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8867cc5-6098-4273-9700-5f6dee3b7a7f

Award-winning Bauman TURBO LaserCap The award-winning Bauman TURBO LaserCap is the most powerful at-home low-level laser device for hair regrowth on the market today. Dave Asprey and Dr. Alan J. Bauman Upgrade Labs Founder, Dave Asprey, considered the Father of Biohacking, chooses the Bauman TURBO laserCap as his Low-level Laser Device for hair regrowth.

