Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Flagler Beach, Florida

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Northeast Florida community, Toll Brothers at Veranda Bay, is coming soon to Flagler Beach, Florida. This exclusive gated community located just minutes from the beach will feature outstanding amenities and modern single-family home designs. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in late 2025.

Located on the banks of the Intracoastal Waterway and just minutes from the beach, Toll Brothers at Veranda Bay offers an unparalleled coastal lifestyle. The community will feature robust amenities including a future marina, resort-style pool, fitness center, dog park, pickleball and tennis courts, and community access to the Intracoastal Waterway. Residents will enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment options, with Jacksonville and Orlando each about an hour away. Homes are anticipated to be priced from the mid-$500,000s.





“Our new Toll Brothers at Veranda Bay community will provide residents with the rare opportunity to enjoy a luxurious coastal lifestyle in one of Flagler Beach’s most desirable locations,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. “With a prestigious gated setting and exceptional amenities, this community will redefine luxury living on Florida’s east coast.”

Toll Brothers at Veranda Bay will feature a selection of five elegant home designs, including single- and two-story floor plans with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 4 baths and 2- or 3-car garages.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

This future Toll Brothers community is located at 172 Stillwater Drive in Flagler Beach. For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Toll Brothers at Veranda Bay, call (844) 871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12f69823-8599-4259-be65-b1b4eb440616

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Toll Brothers at Veranda Bay “Our new Toll Brothers at Veranda Bay community will provide residents with the rare opportunity to enjoy a luxurious coastal lifestyle in one of Flagler Beach’s most desirable locations,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.