Bitcoin Breaks $100K — BexBack Launches 100% Deposit Bonus to Help Traders Seize the Volatility with 100x Leverage, No KYC Required





SINGAPORE, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin prices soar past the historic $100,000 mark and global tariff tensions ease, market sentiment has turned decisively bullish. Analysts now predict a period of heightened volatility, where massive price swings are expected. For traders seeking to amplify their returns during this phase, high-leverage derivatives have become the preferred tool — and BexBack is leading the way.

What Is 100x Leverage and Why It Matters Now?





In simple terms, 100x leverage means a trader can control $100,000 worth of crypto with just $1,000 in capital. During periods of volatility, even a 1% price move can result in 100% profit or loss — providing a powerful tool for seasoned traders to maximize upside with minimal capital.

Example: If BTC moves from $100,000 to $101,000 (a 1% increase)

With $1,000 and 100x leverage , you control 1 BTC → Profit = $1,000



and , you control → With $1,000 spot investment, you hold 0.01 BTC → Profit = $10

However, with higher potential rewards come higher risks, so proper risk management is essential.

Double Your Capital with BexBack’s 100% Deposit Bonus

To help traders unlock the full potential of leveraged trading, BexBack is offering a 100% deposit bonus :

Deposit 0.001 BTC or 100 USDT or more



Submit a bonus request



Instantly receive the same amount in bonus funds, usable as trading margin



Bonus funds cannot be withdrawn, but profits generated from them can be fully withdrawn



This gives traders a bigger buffer against liquidation and the ability to open larger positions with the same capital.

Why Trade Futures on BexBack?

BexBack has rapidly gained popularity among crypto traders due to its innovative features and user-friendly approach:

100x leverage on 50+ crypto contracts including BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, ADA, and more



on 50+ crypto contracts including BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, ADA, and more Zero spread & no slippage — execute trades at the price you see



— execute trades at the price you see No KYC required — register instantly with just an email



required — register instantly with just an email $50 Welcome Bonus for new users who deposit（Deposit greater than 0.001 BTC） and complete their first trade



for new users who deposit（Deposit greater than 0.001 BTC） and complete their first trade Demo account with 10 BTC or 1M USDT virtual funds



with 10 BTC or 1M USDT virtual funds Global access, 24/7 multilingual support, and mobile/web compatibility





Who Is BexBack?

BexBack is a next-generation cryptocurrency derivatives exchange headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Hong Kong, Japan, the U.S., and the U.K. It currently serves over 500,000 users worldwide. With its focus on speed, security, simplicity, and trader empowerment, BexBack is becoming the platform of choice for traders looking to profit in both bull and bear markets.

Don’t Miss the Moment — Trade the Bull Run with Power

If you’ve been waiting to enter the market or scale your trading, now is the time. With Bitcoin surpassing $100K and volatility on the rise, BexBack gives you the tools to trade fast, trade smart, and trade big — all with unmatched flexibility.

Register today , claim your 100% deposit bonus and $50 welcome bonus, and experience the adrenaline of high-leverage crypto futures trading.

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

