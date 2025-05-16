Ontario’s Postsecondary Students and Faculty Have Been Let Down Once Again in the Provincial Budget

Toronto, ON, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations (OCUFA) today stated that the 2025 Provincial Budget yet again neglects Ontario’s postsecondary education institutions by failing to provide critical investments needed amidst a demographic boom, domestic tuition freeze, reduced international student permits, all while facing economic challenges and turmoil.

“Ontario universities will continue to receive the least per-student funding in Canada, and for the foreseeable future,” said Nigmendra Narain, President of OCUFA, which represents over 18,000 faculty, academic librarians, and academic staff.

"This budget fails to recognize the demographic boom Ontario is experiencing and the urgent need for more postsecondary spaces. It also fails to make much needed critical investments in chronically underfunded public universities, which are a driver of economic growth against a tariff war which will require cutting-edge research and a well-educated labour force to weather this economic crisis. OCUFA has consistently warned of these growing crises, but this government continues to ignore the stark reality facing Ontario."

A recent report from the Higher Education Quality Council of Ontario (HEQCO) reiterated these concerns around accessibility for domestic students, estimating that Ontario would need an additional 225,000 funded seats over the next 20 years to meet the rapidly increasing demand from young Ontarians wishing to enroll in postsecondary education in Ontario.

"The financial pressures created by the domestic tuition freeze and reduced international student permits demand significant provincial investment – a dire need this budget sadly ignores,” said Jenny Ahn, OCUFA Executive Director.

“This inaction will set Ontario back years and risks causing irreparable harm to our universities and the communities that rely on them. It also fails to invest our next generation, and in innovative research and its economic benefits which will be desperately needed as we face serious economic threats."

OCUFA was very disappointed by the inadequate investments in research funding. The announced $207 million for research over three years – or under $70 million per year – masks a significant cut compared to the $238 million provided in 2023-24.

Ontario's faculty, academic librarians, and academic staff are leaders in cutting-edge research, generating innovations that fuel the province's economy, and yield lifesaving breakthroughs. OCUFA encourages further sustained and increased funding in these critical and innovative research programs which are indispensable to fight the current economic challenges Ontario faces. As the Conference Board of Canada notes, one dollar invested in education yields a 30% return on investment – an investment in Ontario’s future.

Infrastructure investments of $5 billion over ten years appears like a large commitment, but universities will receive just 28.6% of this funding despite educating more students, conducting more breakthrough experimental research, and being relied upon for policy advice and economic growth during a time of severe economic uncertainty.

OCUFA welcomes expansion of Ontario Learn and Stay Grant to support a fourth cohort of medical students, but we also need support throughout the university sector as well, not just medical students, to prepare Ontario’s next generation of leaders and innovators for the alarming challenges facing us right now.

This budget further demonstrates the Ontario government's failure to recognize the crucial value of Arts and Humanities programs, which equip students with vital skills for a rapidly changing world. OCUFA calls for adequate funding across all university disciplines to support this essential education to prepare our students to succeed.

While any investment is a positive step, OCUFA emphasizes, yet again, that the province must recognize the fundamental importance of all university programs and the deep financial crises threatening these institutions. Investment by this government can enlist universities in fighting against the problems it faces and rise to meet the economic challenges of today.

OCUFA remains a strong advocate for robust and sustained investment in university research and education, recognizing their fundamental and multi-faceted contribution to Ontario's economic growth and resilience, societal well-being, opportunities for the next generation, and global competitiveness.

Founded in 1964, OCUFA represents more than 18,000 professors and academic librarians in 30 faculty associations across Ontario. It is committed to enhancing the quality of higher education in Ontario and recognizing the outstanding contributions of its members towards creating a world-class university system. For more information, please visit the OCUFA website at www.ocufa.on.ca.

