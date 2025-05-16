The Spark collaborates with Jen Ledger and Korey Cooper for the responsive worship song 'With Arms Outstretched'

The song, which has already seen use in the local church, is available for streaming now.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Spark has released a powerful worship song of response in “With Arms Outstretched,” a track featuring Jen Ledge and produced by Korey Cooper (Skillet). The song is streaming on all major platforms at https://slinky.to/WithArmsOutstretched. The Spark’s “With Arms Outstretched” is an expression of extravagance, an enthusiastic embrace of resurrecting life. Born from a community of worship in The Spark’s local church, “With Arms Outstretched” features Jen Ledger and was produced by Korey Cooper as members of that community.“With Arms Outstretched” ignites a passionate recognition of and response to Jesus’s act of expansive love through His sacrifice on the cross.“He literally stretched his arms out wide as nails were driven through them in order take our sin, bury it and remove it from us as far as east is from west,” The Spark’s Chris Marvin offers. “Metaphorically, we have our arms outstretched in surrender as he brings the gift of salvation. Thankfully, we know that He didn't just die, but three days later He rose from the dead. Through His resurrection, we now can know new life in Him!”The song has already been incendiary in the spaces where it has been used in worship— both in the original church body that shaped it and in the newly established Nashville-area church plant, Ascent Church, where Chris Marvin and the Coopers now serve.“I’m so excited to be connected with this church plant team here in Tennessee. This group of families loves Jesus, and they are excited to be joining Kingdom life together,” Chris shares. “We’ve led worship with ‘With Arms Outstretched’ both at our little church and at large events. Everywhere we take it, we have really known God's presence with us as we strive to point to Him while we sing.”Musically, the song draws from a different side of the musical skillset that Skillet fans are familiar with from Jen and Korey. With Jen’s pure vocal tone and Korey’s masterful attention to detail in building a song’s soundscape, “With Arms Outstretched” offers a musical invitation that beckons the listener to join in praise.“Like the song says, ‘I will run, You have called me out by name, Jesus, You have become my everything,’” Chris says. “His resurrection life has given us resurrection life.”You can listen to the song now on all major streaming platforms. For more from The Spark, find them on Facebook, Instagram and https://linktr.ee/thesparkmusic . For more about the church plant, visit https://www.churchascent.org /.

