Draw and technical meeting held for local races of the 2025 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races

MACAU, May 16 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, SJM Resorts, S.A. and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China, and co-organized by the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, the 2025 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races are set to take place on 24, 25, and 31 May at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre. The Organizing Committee convened the draw and technical meeting for the local races today (16 May).

The annual Macao International Dragon Boat Races will take place during the Duanwu Festival (Dragon Boat Festival), and teams from different organizations and groups in Macao have actively registered for the event. Local small dragon races and standard dragon races in multiple categories will take place on 24 and 25 May, with a total of 139 teams participating, including: 48 teams in the Macao Small Dragon Boat Race Open Category (200m), 23 teams in the Macao Small Dragon Boat Race Women's Category (200m), 9 teams in the Macao Government Departments Small Dragon Boat Race (200m), 8 teams in the Macao University Student Small Dragon Boat Race (200m), 26 teams in the Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race Open Category (500m), 9 teams in the Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race Women’s Category (500m), and 16 teams in the Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race Mixed Category (500m).

The Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race Open and Women’s categories (500m) and the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m) will be held on the day of Duanwu Festival (31 May). Teams from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia and Egypt will compete with local teams for the championships.

This year’s event will once again offer a vibrant lineup of cultural and artistic performances throughout the event. The Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre, along with the nearby Anim'Arte NAM VAN, will host the “2025 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races Carnival” from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on race days. The Carnival will feature a themed photo zone, a variety of sale booths offering local cultural and creative products, specialty snacks and beverages, and activities on site. The Carnival will also include interactive magic shows, balloon art, band live showcases, and dance performances—bringing a festive atmosphere. Local residents and tourists are invited to enjoy the dragon boat races, immerse themselves in the cultural festivities, and be part of one of Macao’s most exciting annual sporting events.

For more information, please visit the official website www.macaodragonboat.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育”(Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.