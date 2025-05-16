Task Force for Guangdong-Macao Food Safety Cooperation visits Guangdong to deepen exchanges in food safety

MACAU, May 16 - With the aim of actively promoting the cooperation and exchange in food safety area between Macao and the Greater Bay Area cities, under the “Framework Agreement on Exchange and Cooperation in Food Safety for Macao and Guangdong”, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) and the Guangdong Administration for Market Regulation jointly organised a Guangdong-Macao food safety exchange activity in Jiangmen, Guangdong in early May. Through seminar and site visits, the communication of food safety information among the regions is enhanced to strengthen food safety supervision.

At the seminar, the food safety supervision authorities of Guangdong and Macao introduced their respective work in food safety in recent years. In addition, the Guangdong Administration for Market Regulation gave an introduction of the progress of food safety supervision in smart catering service, the supervision situation of special food products, the relevant registration and record systems and other content. During the activity, both the Guangdong and Macao parties carried out exchange and discussions on the promotion of high-quality development of the food industry. They also visited the special food enterprises, food and beverage enterprises and centralised food delivery entities, etc. in Jiangmen.

Under the “Framework Agreement on Exchange and Cooperation in Food Safety for Macao and Guangdong”, Guangdong and Macao constantly maintain close communication and connection in food safety cooperation and information exchange. Various training and exchange activities on the theme of food safety have been organised to further elevate the capacity to respond to food safety incidents. IAM and the members of the Guangdong Food Safety Committee will continue to expand cooperation and jointly raise the food safety supervision ability among the regions.

The units and representatives participating in the exchange activity include Macao members of the Task Force for Guangdong-Macao Food Safety Cooperation, comprising IAM, the Customs of Macao Special Administrative Region, the Health Bureau, the Economic and Technical Development Bureau, the Macao Government Tourism Office and the Consumer Council, the representatives of Guangdong Administration for Market Regulation, and the representatives of the Administration for Market Regulation of the nine Mainland cities of the Greater Bay Area, the Guangdong Institute of Food Inspection and the food enterprises of Guangdong.