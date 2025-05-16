AACM hosted aviation security quality control workshop to enhance industry training and promote regional exchange

MACAU, May 16 - The Civil Aviation Authority (AACM) organized the "CASP-AP Combined Quality Control Workshop" in Macao, inviting two expert instructors from the Cooperative Aviation Security Programme – Asia and Pacific (CASP-AP) to provide technical training for aviation security operators in the Asia-Pacific Region.

The five-day workshop consisted of two main parts: (1) CASP-AP Risk-Based Quality Control Workshop and (2) CASP-AP Quality Control Checklist Writing Skills Workshop. The CASP-AP Risk-Based Quality Control Workshop aimed to provide participants with the knowledge and skills to develop annual risk-based quality control plans, teaching them how to apply risk management to analyze and plan audits, inspections, tests, and surveys to ensure compliance with approved procedures.

The Checklist Writing Skills Workshop focused on strengthening participants' ability to prepare checklists that include many criteria and observable behaviours, facilitating effective audits and inspections. Another objective was to provide participants with the tools to integrate security data and perform statistical analysis using a standardized approach.

Targeted at personnel responsible for developing and implementing annual quality control plans in aviation security, the workshop was conducted in a small class to ensure ample interaction between instructors and participants, combining theory with practice. The AACM invited 20 participants from local and overseas aviation sectors, including 11 representatives from Macao’s aviation industry such as the AACM, CAM-Macau International Airport Company Limited, Menzies Macau Airport Services Limited, MCS Macau Catering Services Company Limited, Air Macau Company Limited, and East Asia Airlines Limited. Additionally, 9 aviation security operations professionals from Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Sri Lanka also attended. This event not only enhanced participants' professional skills in aviation security but also promoted cooperation and exchange across different countries in the Region.

The workshop was convened in the multi-function room of the AACM Office and led by two professional instructors: Tony Blackiston, CASP-AP Coordinator and Senior Aviation Security Advisor with over 40 years of experience as a police officer and aviation security expert, and Lita Lee, CASP-AP Training and Capacity Building Officer with nearly 20 years of experience in security supervision and management at various airports and airlines.

The "Cooperative Aviation Security Programme – Asia and Pacific" is an initiative launched by the International Civil Aviation Organization that promotes exchange and cooperation in aviation security among member states through training courses, technical support, and cooperationplatforms. Macao SARhas been a member since 2004, and this workshop was part of the AACM’s initiative to invitethe CASP-AP experts to co-host the training activity in Macao.