Ilham Aliyev participated in first plenary session of the 6th European Political Community Summit

AZERBAIJAN, May 16 - Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On May 15, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif informed the Azerbaijani President about the military attacks launched...

15 May 2025, 13:10

