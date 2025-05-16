James Malinchak Interviews Glen Boudreaux James Malinchak Interviews Glen Boudreaux James Malinchak Interviews Glen Boudreaux James Malinchak Interviews Glen Boudreaux James Malinchak Interviews Glen Boudreaux

James Malinchak Interviews Glen Boudreaux: National Speaker and Life Redesign Mentor on Helping Leaders Align Values, Vision, and Legacy

To live your best life-rethink to clarify your mindset, redesign your skills for success, and restart with bold confidence and action!” — Glen Boudreaux

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International speaker and ABC’s Secret Millionaire star James Malinchak recently interviewed transformational mentor, certified Jack Canfield Trainer, and values-driven strategist Glen Boudreaux, in a heartfelt and high-impact discussion on how entrepreneurs and executives can redesign their lives and businesses to align with their deepest values and create a legacy of purpose and fulfillment.With over 45 years of experience transforming physical spaces into environments of authentic living, Glen Boudreaux has now taken that expertise inward—helping high-level leaders redesign the architecture of their lives and businesses for maximum alignment, resilience, and long-term success.James Malinchak praised Glen’s deep insights and genuine approach, stating:“Glen Boudreaux is the kind of mentor every high-achiever needs. He’s mastered the art of balancing success with significance. If you’re an entrepreneur or executive looking to live a life of clarity, purpose, and legacy, Glen’s message is a game-changer.”In the interview, Glen introduced his signature training, How to Redesign Your Life and Business—a practical and transformational roadmap for realigning goals with values, achieving balance, and living with intention. Glen’s work integrates powerful tools like the Barrett Values Assessment, along with his expertise as a Certified Jack Canfield Success Principles Trainer to help leaders step into their next level with clarity and confidence.Glen shared:Why so many high achievers feel unfulfilled despite external successHow to identify the misalignment between values and business goalsWhat it means to redesign a life that truly supports both purpose and prosperityHow clarity and balance can create lasting transformation in leadership and lifestyleHaving spoken at major conferences, corporate events, and executive retreats, Glen is recognized for his authenticity, emotional intelligence, and his rare ability to connect deeply with audiences while delivering actionable strategies that spark immediate results.“Success isn’t just about achievement,” Glen emphasizes. “It’s about living with clarity, balance, and intention—and creating a life and business that reflects who you truly are.”This interview is a must-watch for entrepreneurs, C-suite executives, and leaders who are ready to move beyond the grind and into a season of intentional living, meaningful growth, and purpose-driven achievement.To connect with Glen Boudreaux, or learn more about his transformational training and coaching programs, visit: www.boudreauxassociates.com About James MalinchakJames Malinchak is one of the world’s most in-demand motivational and business speakers. He has delivered over 3,000 keynote presentations, been featured in more than 15,000 media outlets, and starred in ABC’s Secret Millionaire, viewed by over 50 million people worldwide. James is the author of 30+ books and a trusted advisor to entrepreneurs, executives, and organizations seeking to grow their income, influence, and impact. Learn more at: www.BigMoneySpeaker.com

