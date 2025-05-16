Amar Infotech Launches New York Office to Deliver Agile IT Consulting for Startups, Retailers, and Enterprises

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amar Infotech, a global AI-driven software development and IT consulting firm in NYC , has officially launched its operations in New York City, marking a significant milestone in its U.S. expansion. The company’s strategic move aims to bring agile digital transformation services to startups, retailers, and enterprise clients throughout the metropolitan area, including Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island.Amar Infotech, known for speed, innovation, and technical excellence, now delivers tailored tech solutions to NYC’s dynamic business landscape. Their mission is to drive growth by integrating AI into workflows, optimizing infrastructure, and providing scalable software solutions.Agile IT Services for NYC StartupsAmar Infotech supports New York City startups with lean development and scalable architecture expertise.They offer MVP development, infrastructure automation, cloud-native deployments, and CI/CD pipelines—helping early-stage companies grow efficiently. With flexible engagement and co-founder-level technical guidance, startups receive strategic support throughout their journey.Cloud Migration & Modernization ServicesAmar Infotech helps businesses transition from legacy systems to modern cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, and GCP. Using secure, zero-downtime frameworks, they ensure smooth migrations with measurable results—such as 40% cost savings and improved performance, as shown in projects with UrbanEdge Technologies and Balaji Wafers."Amar Infotech helped us seamlessly migrate our legacy systems to AWS with zero downtime. Their cloud strategy reduced our infrastructure costs by 40% while significantly improving performance and scalability. As a fast-growing NYC-based tech firm, their expertise was exactly what we needed." - David L., CTO, UrbanEdge Technologies, ManhattanCase in point: In their Cloud Migration for FMCG Brand , Amar Infotech successfully helped Balaji Wafers transition to the cloud with zero downtime and 30% cost optimization.Modernizing Legacy Systems for High-Performance OutcomesIn addition to cloud services, the company offers targeted legacy system upgrades and framework migrations. Their team has helped clients move from Laravel to Node.js, Zend to Node.js, and CakePHP to Laravel. These transformations reduce technical debt and improve maintainability, enabling faster release cycles and enhanced security.AI-Powered eCommerce and Retail SolutionsRetailers and eCommerce businesses can tap into Amar Infotech’s AI capabilities to enhance customer engagement and streamline operations. The company’s integration of Botpress AI chatbots and recommendation engines has already shown measurable impact. One notable project saw support tickets reduced by over 60% and online sales grew by 35% within two months of deployment.Supporting NYC’s Small Business Digital GrowthUnderstanding NYC small businesses, Amar Infotech provides affordable, fast, and responsive web development. Using React, Vue, and Next.js, they create SEO-optimized, mobile-friendly sites for local industries—from Brooklyn bakeries to SoHo boutiques.Amar Infotech: Tailored IT Solutions Across IndustriesAmar Infotech delivers custom technology solutions across travel, retail, education, healthcare, logistics, and lifestyle sectors.With a strong mix of tech expertise and industry insight, they craft solutions that streamline operations, drive innovation, and help businesses scale and stay competitive.Smart Solutions for Travel, Retail & LifestyleAmar Infotech builds innovative digital platforms across travel, retail, and wellness. Their travel tech includes booking systems, meta search engines, and white-label solutions with integrations like Travelpayouts and Study Abroad. In retail, they develop hyperlocal delivery apps, multi-vendor marketplaces, and niche eCommerce sites using Magento. For education and fitness, they offer training management systems, content platforms, and e-learning apps to boost engagement and efficiency.Innovative Tech Solutions Across IndustriesAmar Infotech provides advanced technology for logistics, healthcare, and lifestyle sectors. Their solutions include logistics management apps, hospital dashboards, nurse calling systems, and biometric-secured portals.In lifestyle, they’ve developed dating platforms with private chat, event booking apps, mobile accessories eCommerce, and media streaming services—each designed for seamless user experience and specific market demands.Enterprise Solutions in New York CityFrom its NYC office, Amar Infotech delivers custom ERP and CRM solutions designed to streamline operations and support business growth. Their ERP systems cover finance, HR, sales, and more, with secure, real-time access and third-party integrations. Industry-specific CRMs—built for sectors like real estate, logistics, and healthcare—feature intuitive dashboards, real-time analytics, and seamless integration with marketing and payment tools.Engineering Niche Tech and Scalable InfrastructureAmar Infotech offers custom tech solutions tailored to unique client needs, including AI chatbots with Botpress, custom Excel tools, identity/location management apps, and Bluetooth beacon tracking systems. On infrastructure, they build scalable environments using Docker, Kubernetes, Jenkins, and GitHub Actions, with monitoring via Grafana, Prometheus, and ELK stack. Their DevOps and AI-driven code optimization ensure high availability and fast development cycles.Comprehensive Travel & Aviation SoftwareAmar Infotech develops advanced travel and aviation software integrated with GDS like Amadeus, Sabre, and Travelport. Their solutions include booking engines, OTA platforms, mobile apps, dynamic packaging, aviation ERPs, MRO systems, flight ops software, ATC support, drone management, predictive maintenance, and pilot training simulators—boosting efficiency and innovation.Modern Web Design & DevelopmentAmar Infotech crafts responsive, SEO-friendly websites using cutting-edge frameworks like React, Vue, and Next.js. Their team builds high-performance web apps, PWAs, and headless CMS solutions, with expertise in Shopify, WooCommerce, and UI/UX design via Figma and Adobe XD. Focused on scalability, security, and seamless API integration, they deliver web solutions optimized for speed and growth.Growing U.S. Presence: From Phoenix to New York CityHaving established a strong base in IT Consulting Firm Phoenix, AZ, Amar Infotech continues its U.S. expansion with a growing presence in New York City. This strategic move allows the company to serve clients across time zones with hybrid delivery models that combine onshore collaboration with offshore execution. Their integration of AI into project management reflects a commitment to innovation across industries such as travel, retail, healthcare, and education.

