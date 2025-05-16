Halal Food Market Size to Grow by USD 4.12 Billion 2031, Driven by Increasing Awareness of Health Benefits of Halal Foods is Propelling | The Insight Partners

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The halal food market comprises various product types that are expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

US & Canada, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global halal food market is observing significant growth owing to the increasing awareness of the health benefits of halal foods.

Halal food and drink refer to consumables that comply with Islamic law (Shariah). "Halal" means "permissible," ensuring food is clean, safe, and prepared following religious guidelines—such as the humane slaughter of animals, and the exclusion of pork, alcohol, and harmful ingredients. Halal certification ensures compliance across sourcing, processing, and distribution.









Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The halal food market is expected to reach US$ 4,116.57 billion by 2031 from US$ 2,488.50 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Consumers are increasingly becoming health conscious, which influences their food preferences toward meals that can keep them healthy and boost their overall quality of life. Due to the stringent regulations in obtaining halal certifications, halal food has evolved from a religious practice to an assurance of safe, hygienic, and healthy food choices. Halal slaughter involves draining the majority of the animal's blood, which significantly improves the meat quality. In addition, halal meat has high protein, minerals, and vitamin content, low preservatives and additives, saturated fat control, and an amino acid profile.



2. Growing Demand for Halal Food Owing to Rising Muslim Population: According to Yahoo Finance, Islam is recognized as the second-largest and fastest-growing religion in the world, with ~1.8 billion adherents representing 24% of the global population. Muslims all over the world consume meat and other food products that are halal-certified. From a cultural perspective, halal food items are lawfully permissible to be consumed by those practicing Islam. The growing Muslim population worldwide has led to greater availability and demand for halal food items across the globe.



3. Flourishing Halal Tourism Industry: Tourism and travel are among the largest industries, creating cultural bonds and contributing to economic advancements. The number of Muslims traveling across the globe has also increased, which has led to an increased demand for halal foods worldwide. This enables various countries to focus on and promote halal tourism to accommodate Muslim passengers' dietary preferences. Malaysia and Indonesia are considered the premium destinations of halal tourism in Asia Pacific. Being Muslim-majority countries, these countries have a well-established halal tourism infrastructure with a wide availability of halal foods.



4. Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Middle East & Africa and Europe. The Middle East & Africa is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the halal food market is segmented into prepared meals and entrées, sandwiches and wraps, packaged salads, appetizers and snacks, soups, sauces and condiments, desserts, and others. The prepared meals and entrées segment held the largest share of the halal food market in 2024.

By distribution channel, the halal food market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment held the largest share of the halal food market in 2024.

The halal food market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the halal food market are Nestlé S.A, American Halal Company Inc, Al-Falah Halal Foods, One World Foods Inc, Midamar Corporation, QL Foods, Halal Fine Foods, PacMoore, Chief Nutrition, and YuBi Bar.

Trending Topics: A high demand for pre-packed halal meals, e-commerce and online retail growth, and a high demand for halal-certified snacks, among others.





Global Headlines on Halal Food

Saudi Arabia and Indonesia collaborate to elevate the assurance of halal products.

Unilever opens halal research center in Indonesia as the global reference for Muslim markets.

The Laughing Cow Cheese is now officially Halal-Certified by BPJPH, reinforcing trust and quality for Indonesian consumers.

CJ Foods launched Halal Korean Mandu and Hoppang in Malaysia.





Conclusion

Halal food refers to food products that are prepared and processed according to Islamic dietary laws, ensuring they are permissible for consumption by Muslims. This includes the sourcing, handling, and preparation of meat, poultry, and other food items in accordance with halal standards. Halal food is known for its cleanliness, ethical sourcing, and health-conscious preparation, which appeal to a broad consumer base beyond the Muslim population. As consumer awareness of halal certification, food safety, and ethical food sourcing grows, the demand for halal food continues to rise. This increasing preference for certified and trustworthy food options drives the growth of the halal food market during the forecast period. Further, the flourishing halal tourism worldwide is expected to provide growth opportunities for the halal food market.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including raw material suppliers, manufacturers, distributors/suppliers, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





