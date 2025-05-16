Submit Release
Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating Fulgent Genetics, Inc

NEW YORK, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein"), a preeminent national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT).

Key Details:

  • Subject of Investigation: Whether Fulgent Genetics and certain officers/directors engaged in securities fraud.
  • On February 28, 2025, Fulgent disclosed in its Form 10-K that it had received a civil investigative demand from the Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding potential false claims submitted under the Uninsured Program.
  • Wolf Haldenstein: This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

Contact Information

Firm: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Primary Contact: Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: mailto:gstone@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Phone: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

