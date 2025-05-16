405 Magazine Showcases Ten Key Remodels Home Transformation in Edmond

Ten Key Remodels was recently featured in 405 Magazine for their transformative attic renovation in Edmond’s Meritage Park neighborhood.

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ten Key Home & Kitchen Remodels, a leading remodeling company in Edmond and the Oklahoma City region, was featured in 405 Magazine, spotlighting a standout attic renovation for the Muller family in the Meritage Park neighborhood of Edmond. What began as an underutilized attic space was transformed into a functional second story complete with a playroom, bedroom, bathroom, and kitchenette – all thoughtfully designed to blend seamlessly with the home’s existing architecture.Working in close collaboration with homeowner Rebecca Muller, Ten Key’s lead interior designer Jessica Herndon focused on creating a space that felt like an original part of the home. Every detail was selected to reflect the family's personal style while maintaining design cohesion.“We wanted it to feel as if it had always been there, not like an afterthought,” said Herndon. “Rebecca had a strong vision from the beginning, and our goal was to support that with thoughtful design that honored the home’s character while making the new space feel effortless.”The renovation has inspired several nearby families to begin their own attic projects, further reinforcing Ten Key Remodels’ role as a catalyst for quality home remodeling design.About: Established in 2012, Ten Key Home & Kitchen Remodels is an award-winning design-build firm specializing in customized residential and commercial remodeling projects. Known for delivering customized, high-quality renovations, the company focuses on thoughtful design, skilled craftsmanship, and seamless project execution. From full-scale home transformations to tailored commercial interiors, Ten Key Remodels brings vision and function together to create lasting, livable spaces.For more information, please visit: www.tenkeyremodels.com/

