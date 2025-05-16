Jefferson County Public Schools Department Offers Daycare Building in First-Ever Online Auction on GovDeals

Bidding on 3.2-acre parcels starts at $100,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jefferson County Public Schools Department is conducting its first-ever online surplus auction for a Louisville daycare building. The building is being sold on GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell real estate and other surplus assets.

In addition to the building itself, the auction offers 3.286 acres of land, with the parcel totaling 143,138 square feet. The classroom/daycare center consists of 8,935 square feet and was constructed in 1995.

Additional property details can be found on the GovDeals virtual auction page. Inspections for this property are available by appointment only and can be scheduled by contacting Facility Management Coordinator Brennan O’Connell at 502-224-9657.

“With a surplus item as specific as this one, we quickly realized the benefit of exposing this auction to the widest possible audience by bringing it online,” said Jefferson County Public Schools Fiscal Operations Specialist Amanda Satterly. “Efficiently managing our surplus property is essential to keeping our day-to-day operations cost effective. By expanding our resources and using available technology we are better able to serve the people of Jefferson County.”

To bid on this property or any other assets on GovDeals, interested parties must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registrations can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus assets, equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), one of the most experienced and trusted companies supporting millions of customers in the circular economy across the globe.

Contact: Angela Jones, GovDeals (334) 301-7823 ajones@govdeals.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.