Six Illegal Aliens Charged For Brutal Murder Of South Carolina Mother in Random Attempted Robbery

LANCASTER, SC – Local authorities have charged six illegal aliens, between the ages of 13 and 21, with the random murder of a South Carolina mother of two, Larisha Sharell Thompson. They have also been charged with burglary and attempted armed robbery.

The six illegal aliens allegedly pulled up alongside Thompson, fatally shot her and attempted to enter her vehicle. Not only did these individuals allegedly murder this innocent mother, but they are also accused of attempting to rob a convenience store.

Photo: Lancaster Sherriff's Office

On May 12, local authorities announced the arrests of six illegal aliens from Honduras including Asael Torres-Chirinos, Jarby Ramos-Ardon, Jeyson Salgado-Pineda, and three juveniles, ages 13, 14 and 15, for the murder of Thompson and the convenience store burglary.

Torres-Chino was previously arrested in 2023 for domestic violence.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed detainers on all six criminal illegal aliens as they await criminal prosecution in South Carolina.

Statement Attributable to Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin:

“Larisha Sharell Thompson's life was tragically taken by criminal illegal aliens. She was a mother who was driving to a friend’s house when her life was brutally taken by these criminal aliens who should have never been in our country. President Trump and Secretary Noem will always fight for the victims of illegal alien crime and their families. The safety of American citizens comes first.”

Secretary Noem relaunched the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) office. The VOICE office was shuttered by the previous administration, which left victims of alien crime without access to many key support services and resources. The office was first launched in 2017 by the Trump administration as a dedicated resource for those who have been victimized by crime that has a nexus to immigration.

If you or a loved one has been impacted by a crime committed by an illegal alien, you are not alone. Call 1-855-48-VOICE (1-855-488-6423).

