Preferred Hotels & Resorts Announces 2025 GIFTTS Pineapple Award Winners at 2025 Global Conference in Singapore

NEW YORK, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand, is proud to announce Rosen Hotels & Resorts, Erinvale Estate Hotel & Spa, Kasbah Tamadot, and Inn by The Sea as the winners of the 2025 GIFTTS Pineapple Awards. As a key event of the 2025 Preferred Global Conference, The GIFTTS Pineapple awards ceremony took place during a celebratory dinner at Gardens by the Bay, the iconic landmark of Singapore and celebrates these hotels that showcase an outstanding commitment to philanthropy, sustainability, and social responsibility.

“We are incredibly proud to recognize those who are setting the standard in our industry through their dedication to purpose-driven leadership and impactful community engagement,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, Chief Executive Officer at Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “These trailblazers continually inspire us with their commitment to initiatives that create lasting value for both people and the planet. The GIFTTS program aligns closely with our Climate Action Plan, and together with our exceptional hoteliers around the world, we are advancing meaningful progress toward a more sustainable future.”

Every year Preferred Hotels & Resorts recognizes member hotels that take the meaning of genuine hospitality beyond the lobby and into their communities by showcasing an outstanding commitment to philanthropy, sustainability, and social responsibility as part of its GIFTTS program, which stands for Great Initiatives for Today's (Tomorrow's) Society. With nearly 100 property submissions across four categories, the 2025 winners are as follows:

