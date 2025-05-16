DeFi Dev Corp. and BONK Make History with First Public Company and Community Memecoin Validator Partnership

BOCA RATON, FL, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company”) the first public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced a strategic partnership with BONK, the premier community memecoin of the Solana ecosystem with a market capitalization exceeding $1.8 billion and more than 920,000 token holders.

As part of the partnership, DeFi Dev Corp. will operate and manage a jointly backed validator node. Both DeFi Dev Corp. and BONK will contribute to growing validator stake. Rewards will be shared between DeFi Dev Corp. and BONK. This marks the first validator partnership of its kind between a publicly listed company and a major community memecoin, establishing a new model for how institutional infrastructure and community tokens can align to advance decentralized networks.

The partnership aligns with DeFi Dev Corp.’s broader strategy to expand its validator business as a means to generate revenue, accumulate additional SOL, and ultimately grow SOL Per Share (SPS) - the Company’s proprietary performance metric that tracks how much SOL backs each share of DFDV. BONK is focused on securing the Solana network with the introduction of new validators and expanding usage of BONKSOL, the community-run Liquid Staking Token (LST). Working with DeFi Dev Corp. will add another high-quality validator focused on accumulating $BONK based on the staking rewards earned.

“We’re excited to partner with BONK, a uniquely powerful force within the Solana ecosystem,” said Parker White, CIO & COO of DeFi Development Corp. “As we continue building out our validator infrastructure, this collaboration allows us to support one of the most dynamic, influential, and innovative communities in Web3 while simultaneously advancing our mission to maximize SOL per share for DFDV shareholders.”

BONK has become the social layer of the Solana ecosystem, with over 400 integrations across decentralized applications and protocols. It is the most widely used token on Solana other than SOL based on integrations. Available on 13 different blockchains, making it one of the most accessible and integrated community tokens in Web3.

As a utility token, BONK derives its value from community engagement and real usage across Solana’s vibrant dApp landscape. From NFT platforms to DeFi protocols, BONK is deeply woven into the user experience on Solana and is widely recognized as the true community coin of the ecosystem.

“This validator partnership is a natural next step in BONK’s mission to empower our community and accelerate the adoption of Solana,” said Nom, Core Contributor at BONK. “By teaming up with DeFi Dev Corp., we’re not only reinforcing the decentralized infrastructure of Solana but also creating a new standard for how community tokens can scale and sustain their ecosystems.”

This partnership reflects a shared belief in the long-term potential of Solana and sets the stage for continued innovation at the intersection of community-driven assets and institutional infrastructure.

About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve on the balance sheet will be allocated to Solana (SOL). In adopting its new treasury policy, the Company intends to provide investors a way to access the Solana ecosystem. The Company’s treasury policy is expected to provide investors economic exposure to SOL investment.

About BONK

BONK is the premier community memecoin of the Solana blockchain. With deep integrations across the Solana ecosystem, BONK serves as the social and cultural layer of Web3. Its broad utility, cross-chain accessibility, and vibrant community have made it one of the most widely held and used tokens in decentralized finance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) fluctuations in the market price of SOL and any associated impairment charges that the Company may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of SOL below the value at which the Company’s SOL are carried on its balance sheet; (ii) the effect of and uncertainties related the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (iii) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (iv) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment including changes in securities laws or other laws or regulations; (v) changes in the accounting treatment relating to the Company’s SOL holdings; (vi) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (vii) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (viii) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and (ix) other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

ir@defidevcorp.com



Media Contact:

Prosek Partners

pro-ddc@prosek.com







