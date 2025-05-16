Replimune Announces Dates for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 Financial Results and Upcoming Investor Day

WOBURN, Mass., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel oncolytic immunotherapies, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year end March 31, 2025. Additionally, the Company will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Earnings

Replimune will release its fiscal year end earnings and host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on May 22, 2025. Listeners can register for the webcast via this link . Analysts wishing to participate in the question and answer section should use this link . A replay of the webcast will be available via the company’s investor website approximately two hours after the call’s conclusion. Those who plan on participating are advise to join 15 minutes prior to the start time.

Investor Day Event

Replimune will host an Investor Day for analysts and institutional investors on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The event will be live-streamed and accessible via Replimune’s Investor and Media page at https://ir.replimune.com .

A replay will be available in the Events and Presentation section of the Investor Relations page at https://ir.replimune.com .

About Replimune

Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 with the mission to transform cancer treatment by pioneering the development of novel oncolytic immunotherapies. Replimune’s proprietary RPx platform is based on a potent HSV-1 backbone intended to maximize immunogenic cell death and the induction of a systemic anti-tumor immune response. The RPx platform is designed to have a unique dual local and systemic activity consisting of direct selective virus-mediated killing of the tumor resulting in the release of tumor derived antigens and altering of the tumor microenvironment to ignite a strong and durable systemic response. The RPx product candidates are expected to be synergistic with most established and experimental cancer treatment modalities, leading to the versatility to be developed alone or combined with a variety of other treatment options. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com.

Investor Inquiries

Chris Brinzey

ICR Healthcare

339.970.2843

chris.brinzey@icrhealthcare.com

Media Inquiries

Arleen Goldenberg

Replimune

917.548.1582

media@replimune.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.