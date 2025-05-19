Global Post Operative Nausea And Vomiting Market To Reach $2.97 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 7.4%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The post-operative nausea and vomiting market size has seen strong growth in recent years. Expanding from $2.11 billion in 2024 to an estimated $2.26 billion in 2025, it demonstrates a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.4%. This historical growth has been fuelled by rising research and development activities, growing demand for advanced therapies, increased healthcare expenditure, a growing emphasis on personalized medicine, and an uptick in the adoption of digital health technologies.

Where Is The Post-Operative Nausea And Vomiting Market Headed In The Future?

The market for post-operative nausea and vomiting products and services is expected to continue its strong growth over the coming years. Projected to reach $2.97 billion by 2029, the sector could demonstrate a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.0%. This growth in the incoming period can be attributed to increasing demand for pharmaceuticals, rise in combination therapy popularity, heightened awareness and healthcare investment, an expanding geriatric population, and a growing number of cancer cases. Factors expected to loom large in the forecast period include advanced antiemetic therapies, strategic collaborations, innovative drug formulations, integration of advanced diagnostic tools, and the proliferation of electronic simulation devices.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Post-Operative Nausea And Vomiting Market?

Crucially, the increase in surgical procedures is expected to serve as a major propellant for the growth of the post-operative nausea and vomiting market in the future. Surgical procedures, which involve medical interventions using tools to diagnose, treat, or remove damaged tissues, organs, or abnormalities, are on the rise due to advancements in medical technology. These advancements have made surgeries safer, more effective, and minimally invasive - leading to higher patient acceptance and broader applicability. Effective management of post-operative nausea and vomiting can further enhance surgical procedures by improving patient comfort, reducing recovery time, minimizing the risk of complications, ensuring smoother post-operative care, and ultimately enhancing overall surgical outcomes. For instance, in November 2024, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reported a 4.9% increase in patients admitted for surgery from public hospital elective surgery waiting lists compared to the previous year. Such increases in surgical cases are expected to spur the growth of the post-operative nausea and vomiting market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Post-Operative Nausea And Vomiting Market?

Major players operating in the post-operative nausea and vomiting market include Pfizer Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Baxter Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sandoz Group AG, Daiichi Sankyo Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Eisai Co. Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Taiwan Co. Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc., Camurus AB, Helsinn Healthcare SA, Heron Therapeutics Inc., and Advacare Pharma.

What's The Latest Trend In The Post-Operative Nausea And Vomiting Market?

Companies are focusing on developing critical injectable medications using advanced emulsion formulations and sustained-release technology to enhance efficacy and provide longer-lasting symptom relief for post-operative patients. These critical medications, typically administered via injection, are designed to provide immediate and effective treatment for serious or acute conditions. An example of this can be found in the launch of Palonosetron Hydrochloride Injection by the US-based specialty pharmaceutical company, Avenacy, in July 2024. This medication is designed for the prevention of nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy and for managing postoperative nausea and vomiting for up to 24 hours following surgery.

How Is The Post-Operative Nausea And Vomiting Market Segmented?

The post-operative nausea and vomiting market encompasses several segments:

1 By Treatment Type: Serotonin Antagonists, Steroids, Dopamine Antagonists, Neurokinin NK-1 Receptor Antagonists, Non-pharmacological Treatment, Other Treatment Types

2 By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Transdermal, Other Route Of Administrations

3 By Patient Demographics: Pediatric Patients, Adult Patients, Geriatric Patients

4 By Surgical Procedure Type: Orthopedic Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, General Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, Ophthalmic Surgery

5 By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

This report also provides subsegments under each category:

1 By Serotonin Antagonists Type: Ondansetron, Granisetron, Palonosetron, Dolasetron, Tropisetron

2 By Steroids Type: Dexamethasone, Methylprednisolone, Hydrocortisone, Prednisolone, Betamethasone

3 By Dopamine Antagonists Type: Metoclopramide, Droperidol, Prochlorperazine, Domperidone, Chlorpromazine

4 By Neurokinin NK-1 Receptor Antagonists Type: Aprepitant, Fosaprepitant, Rolapitant, Netupitant, Casopitant

5 By Non-Pharmacological Treatment Type: Acupressure, Aromatherapy, Hypnotherapy, Electroacupuncture, Ginger Supplements

6 By Other Treatment Types: Antihistamines, Anticholinergics, Cannabinoids, Combination Therapy, Herbal & Natural Remedies

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Post-Operative Nausea And Vomiting Market?

North America led the way as the largest region in the post-operative nausea and vomiting market in 2024. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the years to come. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

