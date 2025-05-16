OptimizeRx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:





B. Riley Securities 25th Annual Investor Conference, Marina del Rey, May 21 – 22, 2025

Stifel 2025 Boston Cross Sector 1x1 Conference, Boston, June 3 – 4, 2025

45th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference, Chicago, June 3 – 5, 2025

The Citizens Medical Devices and Healthcare Services Forum, Boston, June 17, 2025





B. Riley Securities 25th Annual Investor Conference Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025 Format: 1x1 Meetings & Fireside Chat Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey Stifel 2025 Boston Cross Sector 1x1 Conference Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Format: 1x1 Meetings Location: InterContinental Boston 45th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025 Format: 1x1 Meetings Location: Loews Chicago Hotel The Citizens Medical Devices and Healthcare Services Forum Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025 Format: 1x1 Meetings Location: Boston Harbor Hotel



To request a meeting or for more details about the conferences please reach out to your institutional contact.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is a leading healthcare technology company that’s redefining how life science brands connect with patients and healthcare providers. Our platform combines innovative AI-driven tools like the Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP) and Micro-Neighborhood Targeting (MNT) to deliver timely, relevant, and hyper-local engagement. By bridging the gap between HCP and DTC strategies, we empower brands to create synchronized marketing solutions that drive faster treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.

Our commitment to privacy-safe, patient-centric technology ensures that every interaction is designed to make a meaningful impact, delivering life-changing therapies to the right patients at the right time. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, OptimizeRx partners with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to transform the healthcare landscape and create a healthier future for all.

OptimizeRx Contact

Andy D’Silva, SVP Corporate Finance

adsilva@optimizerx.com

Investor Relations Contact

Steven Halper

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

shalper@lifesciadvisors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.