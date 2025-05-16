Benevity Releases First Enterprise Impact Platform to Solve CSR and Social Impact’s Biggest Challenges

Unified, enterprise-grade CSR and social impact platform to scale giving, granting, volunteering, and impact measurement

CALGARY, Alberta, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity Inc. today released its next-generation Enterprise Impact Platform, delivering the first all-in-one solution to simplify and scale corporate social responsibility (CSR) and social impact programs. The platform unifies giving, volunteering, grants management, and employee mobilization—empowering companies to better connect purpose with measurable business results.

Trusted by a community of more than 900 clients worldwide, Benevity developed the Enterprise Impact Platform to address the most pressing challenges faced by CSR and social impact professionals today: disconnected systems, limited visibility, employee disengagement, and risk exposure.

Benevity's secure, enterprise-grade solution meets those needs head-on, offering unmatched governance, global reach, and the world’s largest fully vetted nonprofit network. The platform allows organizations to scale social impact and enhance the way they engage with communities, attract and retain talent, improve brand reputation, and foster innovation throughout the enterprise.

“Connecting purpose to business goals for leaders who are focused on creating performing and enduring organizations is our top priority,” said Chris Maloof, Chief Executive Officer, Benevity. “As CSR leaders strive to keep up with increasing responsibilities and a changing environment, our Enterprise Impact Platform is purpose-built to help drive scalable, measurable, and transformative impact programs from a single, unified environment.”

The recently released 2025 Benevity State of Corporate Purpose Report noted that the corporate purpose landscape is in a state of significant flux, with nearly two-thirds of businesses redefining their purpose strategy in the past year amid growing cross-functional demands on CSR leaders.

Grounded in client-centric design, Benevity’s Enterprise Impact platform leverages industry-leading, AI-enabled design to provide a more complete view of purpose programs and improved visibility into engagement and impact metrics.

Benevity’s Enterprise Impact Platform Delivers:

End-to-end program visibility across giving, volunteering, grants, and more,

across giving, volunteering, grants, and more, Built-in risk mitigation through enterprise governance, secure disbursement, and vetted nonprofits,

through enterprise governance, secure disbursement, and vetted nonprofits, Localized global reach to enable partnerships that reflect local relevance,

to enable partnerships that reflect local relevance, Simplified workflows to reduce nonprofit burden and increase participation, and

to reduce nonprofit burden and increase participation, and Employee empowerment to allow teams to support causes they care about.



Real Impact, Real Results

Some of the world’s leading organizations have successfully implemented Benevity’s Enterprise Impact Platform to drive measurable social and business impact within their organizations, in their communities, and society at large.

As a part of its commitment to helping people achieve brighter financial futures, Discover continues to make a meaningful impact in communities across the country. The company’s volunteer program, focused on education and community support, empowers employees to give back in ways that matter most to them. In addition, the “You Care We Share” program, enabled by Benevity, has seamlessly integrated donation matching, volunteer rewards, and hybrid volunteering into one cohesive platform.

Discover’s community-related results include:

99%+ volunteer event satisfaction,

86% employee satisfaction with corporate citizenship, and

7M+ students impacted through financial literacy.



Adobe’s Global Employee Community Fund (ECF) uses Benevity’s Enterprise Impact Platform to power its global giving, including $30M+ to local communities. Adobe’s ECF empowers employees to nominate and select nonprofits for $20K grants. The program is localized, employee-led, and streamlined to reduce nonprofit burden.

Adobe’s global giving highlights include:

Simplified application and reporting, which resulted in a 21% increase in program reach, measured by nonprofit applications, in 2024,

Funding criteria aligned with Adobe’s value pillars, and

Expanded access to Adobe for Nonprofits’ product offerings.



The Future of Purpose is Enterprise-Ready

The same State of Corporate Purpose Report reflects that executives are committed to investing in social impact programs because it’s good for business (92%) and prior Benevity research shows that 76% of CSR leaders reported plans to increase investments. The desire to do more good and power purpose at work is coupled with growing expectations for accountability, efficiency, and employee engagement. The Benevity Enterprise Impact Platform is uniquely designed to meet the moment.

About Benevity

Benevity , a certified B Corporation, is the leading global provider of social impact software, providing the only integrated suite of community investment and employee, customer and nonprofit engagement solutions. Recognized as one of Fortune’s Impact 20, Benevity provides a robust, all-in-one SaaS platform designed to simplify and scale CSR and social impact programs. The platform unifies giving, volunteering, grants management, and employee mobilization - empowering companies to connect purpose with measurable business results. With software that is available in 22 languages, Benevity has processed more than $18.5 billion in donations and 99 million hours of volunteering time to support 513,000 nonprofits worldwide. The company’s solutions have also facilitated 1.5 million micro-actions and managed grants worth $18 billion. For more information, visit benevity.com .

