Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli: Nyanga Outreach Programme

Programme Director,

Esteemed educators and principals,

Officials from Home Affairs and other departments,

Our dedicated learners, and

Distinguished guests,

Good morning,

It is an honour to be with you here today in Nyanga for this important Career and ID Registration Outreach. I believe this is my first formal programme in the constituency, apart from our earlier back-to-school engagement. As such, I want to begin by introducing myself not only as Deputy Minister in the Presidency, but as the designated Member of Parliament responsible for this constituency.

Every MP is assigned to a Parliamentary Constituency Office, or PCO. The role of a PCO is to bring Parliament closer to the people. It is a space where you the public can engage with your elected representatives, raise service delivery issues, and access information about government programmes. It is here to help close the gap between citizens and the state. I encourage you all to use it. The Nyanga Constituency Office (PCO 601) exists to serve you.

Today, we are gathered for more than just a ceremonial visit. We are here to support real access to opportunity beginning with something as fundamental as an Identity Document. This outreach will assist around 300 Grade 12 learners from six high schools in Nyanga and Gugulethu to register for their first IDs. This is more than just paperwork. An ID is your gateway to adulthood, independence, and participation in exams, university, bursary applications, employment, and voting.

But this programme is not only about getting IDs. It is also about motivating you to apply for tertiary programmes in time. That is why we have combined this outreach with a Career Expo, where young people can meet representatives from different industries, institutions, and government departments. Learners can opportunities for skills development, further education, and future employment. Career expos help expose learners to new possibilities, possibilities that, especially in under-resourced communities, are not always visible.

We are speaking primarily to high school learners today the future leaders, professionals, innovators, and entrepreneurs of South Africa. Let me say this clearly: Education remains your most powerful tool. It is the single greatest investment you can make in yourself. And it is the responsibility of government, communities, and families to create an environment where education is protected and prioritised.

I must acknowledge that learning and dreaming big are not always easy especially here in Nyanga, a place often referred to as the murder capital of South Africa. This is a painful label, but it reflects a harsh reality. High crime, gang violence, and trauma have a direct impact on your ability to focus, to feel safe, and to believe in your future.

That is why events like today matter so much. They are a small but important step in saying: We see you. We are with you. And you deserve better.

To our learners: Your dreams are valid. Your journey matters. And your presence here today is the beginning of something powerful. This government, through programmes like the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative, the National Pathway Management Network, and outreach efforts like this, is committed to walking with you.

To our partners from Home Affairs and the tertiary institutions present: thank you for your collaboration. This is what it means to work together not in theory, but in practice.

And to every school represented here, thank you for your leadership and your commitment to the learners under your care.

Let us leave here with renewed determination to support one another, to invest in our young people, and to build a future where no learner is left behind.

Thank you. Enkosi. Baie dankie.

