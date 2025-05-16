NEQSOL Holding Partners with Swiss GRC to Digitalize Governance, Risk, and Compliance Across Global Operations

NEQSOL and Swiss GRC sign the strategic partnership agreement

Swiss GRC platform to power NEQSOL Holding's digital evolution in governance, risk and compliance management

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEQSOL Holding, a diversified international group operating in telecommunications, energy, construction, and infrastructure, has announced a strategic partnership with Swiss GRC to digitalize its Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) functions across its global portfolio.

Following a competitive selection process, NEQSOL Holding chose Swiss GRC for its advanced platform capabilities, scalability, and ability to tailor solutions to complex, multinational environments. This marks a key milestone in the group’s digital transformation journey and commitment to world-class operational standards.

The partnership follows a comprehensive evaluation of leading global GRC providers. NEQSOL Holding assessed potential partners based on platform flexibility, integration capabilities, industry reputation, and support for multilingual, multi-jurisdictional operations. Swiss GRC was selected for its proven ability to deliver scalable and adaptable solutions to large, dynamic organizations.

Under the agreement, NEQSOL Holding will deploy Swiss GRC’s integrated platform to enhance frameworks across enterprise risk management, compliance, internal controls, health and safety (HSE), incident management, and more. The rollout will include the group’s subsidiaries, including telecom operators Vodafone Ukraine and Bakcell, infrastructure company Azerconnect Group, and cement manufacturer Norm.

With this implementation, NEQSOL aims to unify risk and compliance oversight across business units, streamline reporting, strengthen internal control environments, and improve response mechanisms to incidents and emerging risks.

“At NEQSOL Holding, we see robust governance, risk, and compliance as strategic foundations for long-term growth and resilience,” said Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of NEQSOL Holding. “As we expand across industries and geographies, this partnership equips our companies with the tools needed to manage complexity, navigate emerging challenges, and uphold the highest standards of integrity.”

“Partnering with NEQSOL Holding demonstrates the strength and adaptability of our platform,” said Besfort Kuqi, CEO of Swiss GRC. “We are proud to support NEQSOL in its mission to lead responsibly and efficiently across diverse markets. This is a significant step for both organizations as we continue to expand our global footprint.”

“The implementation of Swiss GRC will provide a reliable, unified framework to monitor, assess, and manage risk across our operations,” added Samir Karimov, Head of Risk Management at NEQSOL Holding. “This digital transformation will increase transparency, improve risk response, and streamline compliance throughout the group.”

As global companies face increasing regulatory scrutiny, stakeholder expectations, and digital complexity, the integration of intelligent GRC systems is becoming essential. NEQSOL Holding’s investment reflects a broader industry shift toward embedding governance and risk management as core business enablers.

The initiative also aligns with NEQSOL Holding’s broader commitment to strong corporate governance and sustainable development, reinforcing transparency and ethical standards across its value chain.

Looking ahead, NEQSOL Holding plans to build upon this foundation by exploring additional digital integrations that support innovation, resilience, and agile decision-making across all operations.



About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies operating in 11 countries across the telecommunications, energy, construction, and hi-tech industries. NEQSOL Holding’s commitment to governance, risk management, and compliance is part of its strategy to ensure sustainable and responsible business practices. For more information, visit: www.neqsolholding.com.

About Swiss GRC

Swiss GRC, headquartered in Lucerne, Switzerland, is a leading provider of Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions. Its flagship product, the GRC Toolbox, offers a unified platform for managing risks, ensuring compliance, and fostering resilience across organizations. With its commitment to "Global Reach, Local Excellence," Swiss GRC has expanded its presence globally. The company is known for its focus on innovation, integrating AI and advanced analytics into its solutions to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving GRC landscape. For more information, visit: www.swissgrc.com.

