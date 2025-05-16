Men lean on divorce lawyers for support due to lack of network, says expert

Divorce specialist is calling attention to the quiet burden many men carry when going through divorce, often turning to their solicitor for emotional support.

UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Mental Health Awareness Week 2025 fast approaching, Gemma Scourfield, a divorce specialist from leading UK family law firm, Woolley & Co, is calling attention to the quiet burden many men carry when going through divorce, often turning to their solicitor for emotional support due to a lack of wider support communities.

In recent years, the discourse around men’s mental health, and how divorce impacts it, has evolved in a positive direction. As a result, Gemma has seen a noticeable increase in men opening up during legal consultations.

She adds, “Ten years ago, it would have been more unusual for a male client to show emotion in front of me. Now, it’s not uncommon—and it’s a positive sign that men feel safer talking about how much they’re struggling.

“Of course, we must also remember that, even though the stigma around men showing emotion has eased, it hasn’t disappeared entirely. There’s still work to do.”

Increasingly, Gemma’s role as a solicitor frequently extends beyond the legal, as she spends more time talking to male clients about the non-legal parts of divorce. In many cases, she is their main point of contact - not just for practical advice, but for emotional reassurance, which is something they may not receive elsewhere.

While this shift suggests that men feel more comfortable speaking to their solicitor about the emotional impact of divorce, it also reveals a deeper issue; their lack of support networks, that women may be more likely to have through friends and family.

Gemma explains, “Stereotypically, men don’t have the same support networks as women, and the impact of this manifests in my world as a family law solicitor. This is an issue as, while legal expertise and support is crucial, recovery from divorce also requires a broader support system.

“It is unsurprising that clients who have family, friends, and community around them tend to cope far better. Those who are more isolated often struggle more, which is why talking is so important.”

Looking ahead to Mental Health Awareness Week and its 2025 theme of ‘community’, Gemma offers a message for anyone navigating a difficult separation, or supporting someone who is:

“Reach out. Talk to someone - not just your solicitor, but also a therapist, a divorce coach, or a friend. The combination of legal and emotional support is absolutely essential.

“While legal professionals provide clarity and help dispel common misconceptions - such as misunderstandings around no-fault divorce or outdated beliefs about parental roles - family and friends offer essential emotional reassurance.

“It’s also important for men to know that dedicated charities—such as Get the Boys a Lift and DPJ—are available to reach out to. These organisations are vital in helping to break the stigma and encourage open conversations about mental health.”

To help individuals navigate the emotional and practical challenges of separation, Gemma highlights some often-overlooked sources of support:

Mediation is widely used in family law and, in many instances, must be considered before court proceedings can be initiated. It offers separating couples a structured yet flexible forum to resolve issues relating to finances, children, or both, and can be particularly effective when communication remains civil. However, it is important to remember that not all mediators are legally trained, which can present difficulties in complex cases. The effectiveness of the process often depends on the experience and qualifications of the mediator.

Divorce proceedings can leave individuals with strong emotional concerns that are often outside the scope of legal discussions. Courts are focused on factual matters, such as division of assets or child arrangements, rather than the emotional context of the separation. Divorce coaches offer a constructive outlet for individuals to process their feelings, build resilience, and regain a sense of control, making them a valuable but often underutilised resource.

If you need assistance from our divorce and family law specialists, fill out our online form or call us on 0800 321 3832.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.