Minister Thembi Simelane visits North West to review provincial performance on human settlements projects, 16 May

Minister of Human Settlements Thembi Simelane will on Friday, 16 May 2025, visit North West to engage the province on its performance in relation to human settlements projects. As part of the visit, Minister Simelane will hand over title deeds at Matlosana Local Municipality.

The performance review is part of the nationwide exercise to identify human settlements challenges and provide solutions to fast-track the provision of adequate housing to qualifying beneficiaries. Minister Simelane has been to the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to conduct the same exercise. On Tuesday, she was in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, to find solutions to review Tembisa Ext 27 Mega Housing Project.

Before the community engagement and handover of title deeds, Minister Simelane and a delegation will conduct an in loco inspection at the N12 Integrated Housing development, which is expected to deliver thousands of housing opportunities.

Minister Simelane will be joined by the North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Mr Gaoage Oageng and the Executive Mayor of The City Of Matlosana, Cllr. J. Tsolela

Details are as follows:
Date: Friday, 16 May 2025
Time: 12h00
Venue: N12 Integrated Housing Development, Matlosana

Enquiries: 

Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister 
Cell: 077 410 5050 
E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za  

