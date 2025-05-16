Public Service and Administration initiates data collection on employment of foreign nationals

The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) has commenced a data collection initiative to ensure accurate and comprehensive records of foreign nationals employed within the public service. This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to uphold the principles of good governance, accountability, and compliance with legislative frameworks.

Necessity for Data Collection

The DPSA routinely conducts data collection across all public service departments to maintain up-to-date records related to norms and standards, including the employment of foreign nationals. This current request for data is vital, as the PERSAL system, while comprehensive, does not always capture all necessary information for effective policy formulation and public administration. By gathering this data, we aim to close existing information gaps and enhance our human resource management practices in alignment with national security imperatives and government strategic objectives.

Current Status of Data Submission

As of now, the DPSA is consolidating and analysing the data received from various departments. It is important to note that data collection is ongoing, and departments are being provided with the necessary support to ensure accurate submissions. Our commitment to data integrity means that we are not only gathering information but also verifying and analysing it to ensure a comprehensive overview once the process is complete.

Clarification on Employment Data

Concerns have been raised regarding claims that 90% of foreign nationals in public health lack documented data. The DPSA emphasizes that all public service departments must accurately record employment data on the PERSAL system.

Any claims regarding data deficiencies must be substantiated with credible information. We are working with departments to ensure that all relevant data is current and correctly captured.

Implications for National Security

The DPSA acknowledges the critical importance of national security in employing foreign nationals within public service departments. Our existing Directive on the Employment of Foreign Nationals outlines strict norms and standards to ensure that such employment does not compromise state security. This includes rigorous compliance with security vetting processes and safeguarding sensitive information. We continue to collaborate with relevant security agencies to update our directives in response to evolving national security needs.

Focus on Positive Governance

The DPSA’s data collection efforts are driven by a commitment to building a capable and ethical state. We view this initiative as an opportunity to strengthen governance and improve public service practices. Our approach emphasizes accountability and transparency, with the goal of developing a resilient public administration.

For further inquiries, contact:

Mr. Moses Mushi

Director: Communication

Department of Public Service and Administration

Tel: 012 336 1358

Email: mosesm@dpsa.gov.za

