Premier Alan Winde and Minister Tertuis Simmers officially re-open Robinson Pass, Garden Route

On 15 May 2025, during the Western Cape Premier’s Cycle Tour in the Garden Route District, Premier Alan Winde and Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, together with members of the Western Cape Cabinet, officially reopened the R328, which includes the Robinson Pass, between Hartenbos and Oudtshoorn.

Premier Winde and members of the Cabinet experienced firsthand the world class upgrades to the Robinson Pass by cycling on the road. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Premier remarked, "Every kilometre of road we upgrade and maintain in our province is an investment in our economy and a boost to our job creation efforts. It is not just about how we maintain our road infrastructure; it is also about how this enables investment, economic growth and employment."

The R328 forms part of the R118 million Western Cape Department of Infrastructure (DOI) contract C1154, which undertook essential maintenance on four roads between Hartenbos and Oudtshoorn. The main contractor was Actophambili Roads (Pty) Ltd and the consulting engineers SMEC South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

This completed contract included roadworks on 50 km of the R328 between Hartenbos and Outdshoorn; 1.5 km of the R102 between Hartenbos and the N2; and two short sections of the DR1582 and OP6811 roads in and near Brandwag.

The scope of contract C1154 included localised road repairs where they were necessary, followed by resurfacing of the affected roads. Ancillary works include raising guardrails and installing new guardrails, replacing road signs and erecting new road signs, repairing culverts and drainage structures, and constructing side drains and erosion protection works.

“Large DOI contracts maximise the potential benefits of provincial government spending in respect of employment, local business participation, and emerging contractor participation,” said Minister Simmers. “The contract participation goals for this contract were ambitious but we successfully created 130 short-term work opportunities which translates to 7883 person-days of work; procured R20.3 million worth of goods and services from targeted enterprises; and awarded 14 subcontracts to emerging contractors. All of this on a mere 12-month project” he added.

“I wish to thank my team under the expert guidance of the contract coordinator, Mr. Louwrens Mostert and traveling public for their patience. Minor snags are being addressed but now that this contract is practically complete, road users will be able to enjoy an even safer, more comfortable ride on the affected roads. Better, safer roads in the Western Cape support economic growth and provide better access to work opportunities, economic opportunities and social amenities for residents and visitors alike,” Minister Simmers concluded.

