Minister Gayton McKenzie offers condolences on the tragic passing of former Springbok Cornal Hendricks

It is with profound sadness that I, on behalf of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, extend my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and the entire South African rugby fraternity on the untimely passing of Cornal Hendricks at age 37.

Cornal was more than just a rugby player; he was a beacon of resilience and determination. Born on April 18, 1988, in Paarl, he rose from humble beginnings, attending Bergrivier High School in Wellington, to represent South Africa on the international rugby stage. His journey from playing for the Boland Cavaliers to earning 12 caps for the Springboks between 2014 and 2015 was testament to his huge dedication, self-belief, discipline, and undeniable talent.

His memorable try against the All Blacks in 2014, after a perfectly timed line run, will forever be etched in our collective memory as a shining example of his skill and class.

In 2016, Cornal faced a life-altering challenge when diagnosed with a serious heart condition, leading to early retirement at the age of 27. His story was not yet fully told, though, and his indomitable spirit saw him make an unlikely comeback in 2019 with the Bulls, where he added 115 caps to his name and scored 34 tries across all competitions during a five-year stay. His time at the Pretoria franchise played a pivotal role in their success.

Beyond the field, Cornal was a pillar in his community. Through the Cornal Hendricks Foundation, established during his hiatus from professional rugby, he dedicated himself to uplifting and mentoring young talents, emphasising the importance of perseverance and self-belief.

His sudden passing due to a suspected heart attack has left a void in our hearts. He had the biggest heart, but sadly not the strong and healthy one he so deserved.

Cornal’s legacy will forever inspire future generations to face challenges head-on and pursue their dreams relentlessly, against the odds. We mourn the loss of a true South African hero and celebrate the life of a man who embodied the very spirit of our nation.

