Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment invites accredited media to SA Agulhas II Open Day and join Demonstration Cruise from Durban to Cape Town, 24 to 27 May

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) invites accredited media to attend and cover the SA Agulhas II Open Day and to join the official Demonstration Cruise from Durban to Cape Town, from 24 to 27 May 2025. This event is led by the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, and Deputy Minister Narend Singh, and includes members of the Portfolio Committee on Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

The SA Agulhas II returns from Marion Island ahead of the Durban engagement and will host a public Open Day on Saturday, 24 May 2025, followed by an onboard scientific voyage from Durban to Cape Town. The Demonstration Cruise presents a rare opportunity for media to sail alongside decision-makers and researchers, engage directly with scientific personnel, observe shipboard operations, and report from within a fully operational research environment.

The Demonstration Cruise will be undertaken by Minister Dion George, Deputy Minister Narend Singh, Members of the Portfolio Committee on Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, senior departmental officials, and a team of scientists. Their participation underscores the importance of science-based decision-making in environmental governance and reflects the Department’s commitment to transparency, collaboration, and knowledge exchange.

The cruise will feature a structured programme of scientific presentations and live demonstrations led by experts from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment. These activities are designed to highlight the Department’s work in ocean observation, coastal monitoring, and climate research, offering an in-depth view of South Africa’s marine science capacity and its relevance to national and global sustainability efforts

Members of the media are invited to attend the event as follows:

Media tour

Date: Saturday, 24 May 2025

Time: 10:00

Venue: Nelson Mandela Passenger Terminal, Port of Durban

Demonstration cruise

Departure: Saturday, 24 May 2025 at 18:00, Nelson Mandela Passenger Terminal, Port of Durban

Arrival: Tuesday, 27 May 2025 (Morning) (Port of Cape Town)

The deadline for media RSVP to sail is 15 May 2025 at 16:30. Space is limited and confirmation will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Accredited representatives will receive boarding details and embarkation instructions upon confirmation.

Logistical support during the cruise

Technical Capabilities: Wi-Fi access will be provided onboard to enable real-time reporting. Dedicated spaces for live equipment setup and interviews can be arranged with prior coordination.

Accommodation and Meals: The DFFE will provide onboard accommodation and meals during the cruise. Transport to and from Durban remains the responsibility of individual media houses.

Safety Protocols: All guests must comply with onboard safety regulations, including designated muster points, lifejacket procedures, and restricted access zones.

To RSVP, please contact:

Paul Sigutya

Cell: 072 921 4457

E-mail: psigutya@dffe.gov.za

Kagiso Letsebe

Cell: 082 808 8197

E-mail: kletsebe@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries, please contact:

Peter Mbelengwa

Cell: 082 611 8197

E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za

