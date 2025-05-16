Dentulu & Eve Financial Launch Dentulu Pay, A Transformative Patient Financing Program For Dental Practices Nationwide

Dentulu Pay Patient Financing Eve Financial Lending Platform

Revolutionary financing platform connects dental practices to multiple lenders through a single application, boosting treatment acceptance and transparency.

Dentulu has established itself as the comprehensive dental marketplace bringing together innovative technologies and established solutions under one ecosystem” — Isaac Frekleton CEO Eve Financial

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dentulu, the leading dental marketplace ecosystem for emerging innovations and technologies, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Eve Financial to launch Dentulu Pay , a disruptive patient financing solution designed specifically for dental offices and Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) across the United States. This innovative platform reimagines third-party dental financing, offering unprecedented efficiency, accessibility, and economic resilience for practices navigating today's challenging financial landscape. As the premier dental marketplace, Dentulu continues its mission to carefully curate the best innovations dentistry has to offer—rigorously vetting products, vendors, technologies, and services to ensure dental professionals have access to trusted solutions in one centralized ecosystem.Dentulu Pay represents a paradigm shift in dental financing, offering patients access to loans ranging from $500 to $70,000 for virtually any dental treatment through one simple application. Unlike traditional financing options that require multiple applications across different lenders, Dentulu Pay's revolutionary approach pings a growing network of lenders simultaneously, dramatically streamlining the approval process while performing only a soft credit check that preserves patients' credit scores. This process allows patients with both prime and sub-prime credit scores, as well as patients with TIN numbers who may not yet have social security numbers, access to the care they need with payment plans that fit their needs."Treatment coordinators and office managers spend countless hours juggling multiple financing applications, often resulting in frustrated patients and abandoned treatment plans," said Dr. Arash Hakhamian, CEO and Founder of Dentulu. "Dentulu Pay eliminates this administrative burden, accelerating treatment acceptance while allowing dental professionals to focus on what matters most—providing exceptional patient care."The platform's disruptive approach mirrors the convenience of travel booking platforms like Travelocity, presenting patients with transparent, competitive financing options from multiple lenders through a single interface. While established providers like CareCredit, LendingClub, Proceed, Cherry, and Alpheon have dominated the dental financing landscape, Dentulu Pay represents the most fundamentally different innovation in third-party dental financing to emerge in decades.Dentulu Pay acknowledges the groundbreaking contributions of industry pioneers like Care Credit, Lending Club, Sunbit, and others, whose innovative financing solutions have enabled millions of patients to access essential dental care over the years. These established platforms have been instrumental in helping dental practices maintain consistent patient approvals and treatment acceptance through economic fluctuations. Dentulu Pay builds upon this foundation, expanding the ecosystem to provide thousands of additional dental offices access to these valuable services through streamlined, AI-powered workflows. By integrating artificial intelligence and automation, Dentulu Pay creates unprecedented efficiencies while preserving the benefits these financing leaders deliver. This evolution exemplifies Dentulu's commitment to transforming the dental industry through strategic partnerships that accelerate innovation adoption at rates previously unattainable, reinforcing the company's position at the forefront of dental technology advancement.As economic pressures continue to impact patient spending, Dentulu Pay addresses the critical equation: affordability equals access to care. By expanding financing options, dental practices can maintain productivity and patient volume even as consumers become increasingly cost-conscious. The platform seamlessly supports both in-office and teledentistry treatments, ensuring practices remain resilient during economic fluctuations."Dentulu has established itself as the comprehensive dental marketplace bringing together innovative technologies and established solutions under one ecosystem," said Isaac Frekleton, CEO of Eve Financial. "Our partnership leverages Eve Financial's proven track record, including successful implementations with one of the nation's largest DSOs, to deliver an unmatched spectrum of lending options benefiting practices of all sizes."The Dentulu Pay platform already features robust API integrations with numerous dental software platforms for frictionless implementation. Unlike closed ecosystems, Dentulu is actively seeking additional B2B partnerships with companies that have established relationships in the dental industry. Software vendors, practice management systems, marketing agencies, referral partners, and affiliates are all invited to integrate Dentulu Pay into their existing offerings to enhance their value proposition while participating in attractive revenue-sharing opportunities. Dentulu believes that widespread adoption of innovative financial solutions benefits the entire dental ecosystem and is committed to removing barriers to implementation through open collaboration and flexible partnership models. By extending this technology to partners with complementary services, Dentulu aims to maximize accessibility while creating mutually beneficial business relationships across the industry.Dental offices, DSOs, software companies, and potential partners interested in learning more about Dentulu Pay or scheduling a demonstration can visit www.dentulupro.com/dentulupay or contact support@dentulu.com.About DentuluDentulu is the premier dental marketplace ecosystem and category-defining platform revolutionizing the dental industry through its comprehensive suite of integrated solutions. Founded by visionary dentist-entrepreneur Dr. Arash Hakhamian, Dentulu has experienced exponential quarter-over-quarter growth by systematically addressing critical inefficiencies across the dental value chain. With its expanding portfolio of proprietary technologies spanning teledentistry, artificial intelligence, practice management, patient acquisition, and now financial services, Dentulu is rapidly consolidating the fragmented dental technology landscape into a unified, AI-powered ecosystem. The company's strategic partnerships with industry leaders and robust API framework have positioned it as the dominant integration platform for next-generation dental innovation. Having already transformed operational workflows for thousands of practices nationwide and facilitated millions in dental treatment value, Dentulu is executing an ambitious roadmap to become the indispensable technology backbone for dental care delivery globally. Backed by sophisticated investors and dental industry luminaries, Dentulu continues to disrupt established paradigms while creating unprecedented value for patients, providers, and partners alike. For more information, visit www.dentulu.com About Eve FinancialEve Financial is a rapidly ascending fintech innovator revolutionizing healthcare financial accessibility through its proprietary lending ecosystem. Founded by financial services veterans with deep healthcare expertise, Eve Financial has deployed its sophisticated underwriting algorithms and lender network integration platform across multiple healthcare verticals. The company's groundbreaking technology stack enables real-time decision making across a diverse portfolio of lending partners, optimizing approval rates while maintaining industry-leading compliance standards. Eve Financial maintains strategic partnerships with several Fortune 500 healthcare organizations and has successfully implemented its solutions within two of the five largest dental support organizations in North America. The company's executive team has positioned Eve Financial as the preeminent financial technology platform connecting healthcare providers, patients, and capital sources. With significant backing from strategic healthcare investors, Eve Financial is uniquely positioned to capture dominant market share in the multi-billion-dollar healthcare financing space. For more information, visit www.eve.co

